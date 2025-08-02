"Rory McIlroy is lame AF"; "Unserious tour" - Fans react to 5x major champ skipping 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy has decided to skip the upcoming 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis. Fans online have reacted to the news, with most being unhappy about it.The St. Jude Championship is the first tournament in the playoff system for the FedEx Cup. McIlroy currently stands at No. 2 on the FedEx Cup points standings. As such, he is not in danger of missing the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Course.One fan who hoped to see the Northern Irish golfer tee off at TPC Southwind next week wrote,“What’s the point of calling it a playoff if the best guys can opt to not show up?”Another disgruntled fan commented,“Rory is lame AF”One user argued that golfers who miss the playoffs should be out.“You skip playoffs , you should be out!! STUPID….kinda like the starting journey so many under par (I know they got rid of that). Must do the same with skipping playoff events!!”Another fan simply wrote,&quot;Unserious tour.&quot;On the other hand, some fans defended Rory McIlroy's decision, saying that he has earned the points and isn't breaking any rules by deciding the skip the event. One user remarked,“He’s already locked in to be at east lake, anyone who thinks he doesn’t care about winning it is stupid Look at his schedule for the last few years how often does he play 3 weeks in a row? He wants to give himself the best chance to win He’s not breaking any rules.”And another added,&quot;I like the move, with the new format he just needs to beat Scottie in the Tour Championship peg in the ground. Get a warmup at the BMW then win it at East Lake #pga #golf”Fans react to Rory McIlroy's decision to skip the FedExCup St. Jude Championship [Images via X]The last tournament Rory McIlroy played was the Open Championship, the final major of the year. Before that, he teed off in the Genesis Scottish Open, where he tied for second.Rory McIlroy calls Scottie Scheffler a “very worthy winner” following Open Championship victoryThe 153rd Open Championship was recently held at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland. World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler clinched the title, marking his second major victory this year. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy landed in a tie for seventh, seven strokes behind Scheffler.When asked to share his thoughts on Scheffler’s dominating performance, McIlroy lauded him as deserving of the title. He said,“Yeah, he's a very worthy winner. Also, he's a great person, and I think he's a wonderful ambassador for our game as well. I'm really happy for him and Meredith and his family.” (via ASAP Sports)Rory McIlroy called the 2025 Open Champion the “bar” that he and other golfers are just trying to get to. He added that Scheffler has been on a “different level” over the past two years and further gave him props for his consistency.While the Northern Irish golfer was unable to clinch the title in his hometown, he still expressed gratitude for the warm reception he received from fans. He said that he felt lucky to be able to play in front of the crowd and admitted that he had an amazing experience overall.