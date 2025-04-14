Rory McIlroy names Tiger Woods as his inspiration after winning the 2025 Masters

It is no secret that Rory McIlroy looked up to Tiger Woods as an idol growing up. The Northern Irishman even wrote a letter to the golf legend when he was nine, telling Woods he was coming for him.

Ad

McIlroy went on to become one of the greatest golfers in the world and also became Woods' close friend and business partner. After winning his first-ever Masters title on Sunday (April 13), Mcllroy didn't forget to mention his childhood hero. He credited Woods for inspiring him to win the iconic tournament, saying (via NUCLR GOLF):

"This is by far the greatest golf tournament in the world. Watching Tiger Woods do this when I was a kid was my inspiration… My dreams have been made today."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

With his Masters victory, Rory McIlroy secured his maiden green jacket and completed his career grand slam, ending his decade-long major title drought.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods didn't take part in the Masters this year, owing to his recent Achilles tendon rupture.

"Never ever give up on your dreams" - Rory McIlroy after winning the 2025 Masters

Rory McIlroy and his daughter, Poppy, at the 2025 Masters (Source: Getty)

It was a gruelling week for Rory McIlroy at the Augusta National, bidding for his first Masters victory. However, more than that, the ace golfer had to wait for 16 years before he could get his hands on the iconic green jacket.

Ad

Last year was full of heartbreak for the Northern Irish star. He lost his chance at ending his Major title drought after losing to Bryson DeChambeau in a close call at the 2024 US Open. The close margin losses continued at the Irish Open and the BMW PGA Championship.

However, McIlroy's resilience through clutch moments at the 2025 Masters was visible as he refused to give up even in the most testing times. He had a lacklustre opening round but mounted a spectacular comeback in Round 2 and continued the great run throughout the third round.

Ad

His final round was a rollercoaster. Just when it seemed that Rory McIlroy had the victory in his bag after birdies on the 15th and 17th holes, he bogeyed the 18th hole, which tied him with Justin Rose. Despite this setback, the ace golfer prevailed over Rose, 3-4, to finally win the Masters.

After the emotionally charged win, McIlroy mentioned what inspiring message he would pass on to his four-year-old daughter Poppy, who was in attendance.

Ad

"The one thing I would say to my daughter Poppy who is sitting over there is to never ever give up on your dreams. Keep coming back, keep working hard. If you put your mind to it you can do anything," he said (via NUCLR GOLF).

Expand Tweet

Rory McIlroy will look forward to keeping up this form throughout the remaining major season. The next major championship in line is the PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, in May. The reigning Masters champion has won the event twice, in 2012 and 2014.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More