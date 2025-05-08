Rory McIlroy presented 160 cupcakes with his face on it to celebrate $4.2M boost following Masters win

The 2025 Masters Champion, Rory McIlroy, was recently presented with cupcakes to celebrate his win at Augusta.

McIlroy is in Pennsylvania to compete at the Truist Championship that is taking place at the Wissahickon Course of the Philadelphia Cricket Club. The Northern Irish golfer is back to defend his title after he shot a total score of -17 to seal his victory.

Rory McIlroy at the Truist Championship 2024 - Source: Getty

The 36-year-old golfer was presented with 160 Masters-themed cupcakes to celebrate his Major win and completion of the career Grand Slam. Rory McIlroy won the Masters Tournament on April 13 and took home a $4.2 million prize. The Sky Sports Monthly Breakfast presented the golfer with cupcakes that featured his picture with the Major trophy on the frosting. Posting a picture of this on his Instagram story, McIlroy cheekily wrote:

"Cupcakes for breakfast...with my face on them😝"

Rory McIlroy's Instagram story | Source - via Instagram @rorymcilroy

McIlroy, who recently turned 36 years old, was also showered with love, with a birthday cake at the club ahead of the Truist Championship.

He has won the tournament, which was previously named Wells Fargo Championship, that used to happen at the Quail Hollow Golf course, on four occasions- 2010, 2015, 2021, and 2024. McIlroy is entering the tournament with odds of +400 to win the title.

The PGA Tour Signature event will be his second appearance since the Masters, his first individual tournament. In a press conference, he spoke about feeling a lot less pressure moving forward, following his win at Augusta.

Rory McIlroy shared his latest take on the PGA Tour's deal with LIV

In an interview with CNBC's Squawk Box, Rory McIlroy shared his thoughts about the need for the deal between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf League. The five-time Major champion has been quite vocal when it comes to expressing his opinion regarding the PIF-backed golf league.

McIlroy issued a statement recently, claiming that the PGA Tour might not need a deal with LIV Golf at the moment. He said:

"I don’t necessarily think the PGA Tour needs to do a deal right this minute."

"But long term for the health of the professional game, I think the two sides at some point need to come back together."

Rory McIlroy has, time and again, shared his strong opinions about the deal and the LIV Golf League as a whole. From calling on LIV's team format to its financial impact on the PGA Tour events, McIlroy has repeatedly expressed his thoughts.

The latest update on the reunification deal was the PGA Tour's rejection of LIV Golf's investment offer of $1.5 billion. Reports claim that the offer also included terms to continue the Saudi League as is and make Yasir Al-Rumayyan co-chairman of the PGA Tour.

