Rory McIlroy rates himself 'B-plus' after second round 67 at Genesis Invitational

Rory McIlroy hit a second-round 67 at the ongoing Genesis Invitational on Friday. He finished the round, placed 4th, and easily made the weekend cut.

McIlroy maintained a decent form in Round 2 on Friday. He recorded one birdie on the 9th. After his round, the ace golfer was asked what grade he would give himself for his performance that day; he answered (via Tee Scripts.)

"B-plus. I hit a lot of really good shots, I played well for the most part, I scrambled well. I just didn't take advantage of the par 5s, I only made one birdie on 9, hit it in the fairway on 6 and didn't make birdie and then didn't birdie the two par 5s on the back nine."

He further added that he "made up" for his mistakes in other shots but admitted what he needed to improve on going into the weekend.

"Look, I made up for it in other places, which was nice, but I know going into the weekend I'm going to have to play the par 5s better."

At the time of writing, McIlroy is placed T8 with a total score of three-under after the culmination of Round 3 of Genesis Invitational. Patrick Rodgers is currently leading the standings after Saturday's round.

"You have to be just so accepting on greens" - Rory McIlroy on finding it hard to putt at the Genesis Invitational

Rory McIlroy at the Genesis Invitational 2025 (Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy struggled while putting during Round 1 of the ongoing Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines. The conditions made it hard for the ball to roll, causing the ace golfer to miss some putts.

He was asked about the difference in putts between the first two days after his second round on Friday. McIlroy answered (via Tee Scripts):

"I think when you get conditions like we had yesterday, it's sort of hard to putt. You're rolling it down there and if the ball goes in, it goes in. If it doesn't -- especially when you get poa greens like this and they start to get soft, you're going to miss some putts. I hit good putts and they're going to miss,"

He further added:

"I think you have to be just so accepting on greens like this. Today I did my best to roll the ball on the right line and try to get the right speed and thankfully a few went in,"

Heading into the weekend rounds, Rory McIlroy had been placed 4th. Over the course of Round 3, he slipped down the ranks to settle at T8 for now.

