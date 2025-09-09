Rory McIlroy reveals why playing at Wentworth is so special for him ahead of the BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy has arrived in Surrey to compete at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship which will be played at the Wentworth Golf Club. The 71st edition of this DP World Tour event is scheduled to take place from September 11 to 14. The tournament holds a purse of $9 million and 8000 Race To Dubai points.McIlroy is set to make his 18th appearance this season at the BMW PGA Championship. He will look to build on his winning momentum from the Amgen Irish Open last week and continue his streak. The Northern Irishman won the tournament in 2014 and has finished as the runner-up at several editions since then, including last year.During his pre-tournament press conference, Rory McIlroy spoke about coming back to the Wentworth Golf Club and his affinity towards the venue. Recalling his memories from childhood, McIlroy shared:&quot;Yeah, I came and watched The World Match Play here in 1999, 2000, 2001. It was always during sort of half-term, October. My mum and dad would bring me over and I would run around this golf course twice. I would run 36 holes and watch the matches.&quot;&quot;I guess, yeah the same thing. I remember Sam Torrance throwing me his golf ball. I remember Mark O'Meara throwing me his golf ball, just things like that. I think that's why I have such an affinity for this place is because I had that experience as a child, and I've got great memories from here,&quot; he added.Rory McIlroy also recollected his encounters with young fans to whom he similarly handed a golf ball and the feeling surrounding the gesture.Rory McIlroy speaks about playing in different countries in the near futureRory McIlroy is set to play at the DP World Indian Championship from October 16 to 19 at the Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi, India. The 36-year-old will be visiting the country for the first time in his career. When he was asked about his decision to explore different countries, McIlroy answered:&quot;I want to go and play in different places in the world and experience things that I haven't experienced before. 20 years into a year, or 18 years, to be able to do things for the first time. So go to India and play for the first time or whatever that may be, that excites me.&quot;Rory McIlroy at the BMW PGA Championship 2025 press conference - Source: GettyMcIlroy expressed how monotonous a lifestyle can be going back to the same place for the same tournament for a period of 20 years or more.He went on to share about a meeting with former tennis professional Roger Federer, who had expressed his wish to play in different countries across the world, which he could not fulfill before he retired. McIlroy, on the other hand, hopes to fulfill his wish list of playing global venues at this stage of his career.