Rory McIlroy roasts himself over past putting blunders

Rory McIlroy is all set to return after his post-Masters break for the Zurich Classic. He will be partnering with Shane Lowry, and walking in as the fan favourites for this event, after all, they are the defending champions this year. Recently, both were present at a pre-event conference when McIlroy began to discuss the significance of this event, ironically roasting himself in the process.

At the conference, McIlroy talked about Shane Lowry's use of a new putter at the Zurich Classic 2024. He explained how, due to the new putter, Lowry was unable to putt short distances. To make up for it, McIlroy worked hard, which contributed to their victory; after all, it was a team effort. While discussing this, McIlroy also roasted himself, claiming that he, too, missed close shots.

Rory McIlroy explained all this at a media event ahead of the Zurich Classic by stating (via Cameron Jourdan on X):

"But yeah, I think we can both look back to last year here and think about the times when, you know, you know, like Shane used a new putter here last year for the first time, right? You know, but like he held that putt in regulation, you know, which got us into the, well, no, but it was, hey, I've certainly missed shorter."

Rory McIlroy continued to highlight the team effort by stating:

"So, so like, but just stuff like that, you know, he was struggling with his putting, he came here with a new putter, you know, he held a, you know, he held a three-footer but under pressure to, you know, like that's an important thing and like those little things can, you know, can help kick, you know, kick you on to the rest of the year."

Fans have high expectations for the pairing of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry this year. They are even at the top of the PGA Power Rankings for the Zurich Classic 2025.

Who else is in the tournament with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry?

PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round - Source: Imagn

This year's Zurich Classic will feature a total of 160 players. This means that 80 teams will compete, with only 36 expected to make the cut after two rounds. Rory McIlroy is returning to the game after winning the Masters, so he already has the spotlight on him.

Talking about other golfers, here's a list of everyone who is in this event:

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama

Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge

Robert MacIntyre and Thomas Detry

Will Zalatoris and Nick Dunlap

Nicolai Højgaard and Rasmus Højgaard

Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick

Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore

Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer

Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney

Kevin Kisner and Greyson Sigg

Brandt Snedeker and Chez Reavie

Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai

Sepp Straka and Brice Garnett

Akshay Bhatia and Carson Young

Gary Woodland and Lee Hodges

Adam Svensson and Cam Davis

Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman

Quade Cummins and Chris Gotterup

Nick Hardy and Davis Riley

Joe Highsmith and Alejandro Tosti

Si Woo Kim and Sangmoon Bae

Patton Kizzire and Ben Kohles

Frankie Capan III and Jake Knapp

Henrik Norlander and Luke List

Russell Knox and Peter Malnati

Matt McCarty and Mason Andersen

Matthieu Pavon and Victor Perez

J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell

Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala

Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor

Erik van Rooyen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jhonattan Vegas and Kevin Yu

Michael Thorbjornsen and Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas and Luke Donald

Matt Wallace and Thorbjørn Olesen

Troy Merritt and Robert Streb

Chesson Hadley and Jonathan Byrd

Yannik Paul and Jeremy Paul

Eric Cole and Sam Saunders

Ben Taylor and David Skinns

Jordan Smith and Laurie Canter

Adam Schenk and Tyler Duncan

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak

Mark Hubbard and Ryan Brehm

Beau Hossler and Andrew Putnam

Justin Lower and Chad Ramey

Doug Ghim and Chan Kim

Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair

Sam Stevens and Max McGreevy

Rico Hoey and Sam Ryder

Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya

Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman

David Lipsky and Dylan Wu

Vince Whaley and Anders Albertson

Mac Meissner and Noah Goodwin

Ben Silverman and Sami Valimaki

Nate Lashley and Hayden Springer

Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox

Joseph Bramlett and Alex Smalley

Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs

Bud Cauley and Kevin Tway

Trey Mullinax and Robby Shelton

Will Gordon and Matthew Riedel

Ryan Gerard and Danny Walker

Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo

Kris Ventura and Antoine Rozner

Jesper Svensson and Niklas Norgaard

Steven Fisk and Tim Widing

Kevin Roy and Trevor Cone

Lanto Griffin and Cameron Champ

Ricky Castillo and William Mouw

Jackson Suber and Pierceson Coody

Will Chandler and Matt NeSmith

Paul Peterson and Thomas Rosenmueller

Matteo Manassero and Cristobal Del Solar

John Pak and Taylor Montgomery

Kaito Onishi and Rikuya Hoshino

Taylor Dickson and Trace Crowe

Hayden Buckley and Braden Thornberry

Martin Laird and Bill Haas

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More