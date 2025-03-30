Rory McIlroy's caddie reportedly outdoes Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark & other PGA Tour pros by earning around $870,000 in 2025

Rory McIlroy's caddie Harry Diamond's reported earnings came to light recently, and the golfer has apparently made more than a lot of the PGA Tour professionals this year. The Northern Irish golfer's bagman started his journey with the former in 2017.

Ad

Popular names like Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark are reportedly yet to match up to the level of his earnings this year. McIlroy is having a good season so far, with two PGA Tour wins before The Masters. As per a report from Golf Monthly, due to bonuses and payments, his caddie has reportedly earned around $870,000 so far in 2025.

Fowler has earned $376,627 from the PGA Tour so far in 2025, while Clark has secured $769,786 for his appearances so far this season. Other PGA Tour professionals like Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim have also earned less than Diamond, as per the official PGA Tour money list ($820,993 and $873,714 respectively).

Ad

Trending

Rory McIlroy started this season by winning the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and earned $3,600,000 from that event. He earned $270,714 from The Genesis Invitational and $349,000 from the Arnold Palmer Invitational. McIlroy also earned $4,500,000 after he won The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass this year.

Diamond secures a share from what McIlroy earns at every event. Caddies recieve around 5-10% of the players' winnings depending on the player's finish at an event. The share could be around 10% if the player wins an event, around 7% if the player secures a top-10, and around 5% in case of any other finish. These numbers are based on approximations made by Golf Monthly.

Ad

Harry Diamond started his journey with Rory McIlroy back in 2017 just before the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Together, the duo has been part of a successful endeavor so far. The four-time major champion and Diamond have been friends since their childhood.

Rory McIlroy even defended Diamond after he faced relentless criticism following the Northern Irish golfer's 2024 U.S. Open near-miss. He said (via Bunkered):

"Just because Harry is not as vocal or loud with his words as other caddies, it doesn’t mean that he doesn’t say anything and that he doesn’t do anything.

Ad

He also slammed those people who have criticized Diamond:

"These guys that criticize when things don’t go my way, they never say anything good when things do go my way.

"Where were they when I won Dubai earlier year, or Quail Hollow, or the two FedEx Cups that I’ve won with Harry, or the two Ryder Cups, or whatever?"

Ad

Rory McIlroy's wins with Harry Diamond as his caddie

McIlroy is yet to win the most coveted green jacket at Augusta. However, here's a detailed look at all the golf events he has won with Diamond as his bagman:

2018: Arnold Palmer Invitational, 270 (-18)

2019: The Players Championship, 272 (-16)

2019: RBC Canadian Open, 258 (-22)

2019: Tour Championship, 267 (-18)

2019: WGC-HSBC Champions, 269 (-19)

2021: Wells Fargo Championship, 274 (-10)

2021: CJ Cup, 263 (-25)

2022: RBC Canadian Open, 261 (-19)

2022: Tour Championship, 263 (-21)

2022: CJ Cup, 267 (-17)

2023: Genesis Scottish Open, 265 (-15)

2024: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, 263 (-25)

2024: Wells Fargo Championship, 267 (-17)

2025: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 267 (-21)

2025: The Players Championship, 276 (-12)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback