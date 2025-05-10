Rory McIlroy says swing felt ‘scrappy’ despite solid round at Truist Championship: “Made some uncharacteristic mistakes”

World No. 2 golfer Rory McIlroy is attempting to claim his fourth title of the year at the Truist Championship. Following the conclusion of his second round, the Northern Irish golfer said that he made some mistakes he normally wouldn’t have.

McIlroy recently accomplished one of the greatest feats in professional golf– a career Grand Slam. He joined the elite club after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National. So far in his career, he has secured 29 victories on the PGA Tour and 19 on the European Tour. He also has five major championship titles and has won the PGA Championship twice.

The Holywood native carded 67 in his second round at the 2025 Truist Championship. In a post-round interview, he was asked to express how he feels about his swing, and he replied (via ASAP Sports):

“Yeah, I felt like today was another sort of scrappy one. I made what I feel are some uncharacteristic mistakes compared to how I've played the majority of the year. So just got to try to iron that out over the next couple of days, try to shoot a couple of scores without as many bogeys on the card.”

Rory McIlroy admitted that if he could “tidy up” his swing even more, he’ll be in a more comfortable spot heading into the upcoming PGA Championship.

The five-time major champ was further asked to reveal the most surprising aspect about being a Masters Tournament winner. In his reply, he stated that everyone seemed to have forgotten that he won The Players Championship this year, which was a “pretty big deal.”

Rory McIlroy also said that while he doesn’t plan to forget his accomplishment at Augusta, he would like to focus on the remaining tournaments he has to play this year.

Rory McIlroy’s scorecard from the Truist Championship Round 2

During his first round at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, McIlroy went bogey-free on the front nine and shot two bogeys on the back nine. He carded four-under 66 at the end of day one.

On day two, Rory McIlroy shot six birdies and three bogeys to card 67. He climbed 21 spots up the leaderboard and landed at T4 after finishing with a total of seven-under.

Here’s a look at the 36-year-old golfer’s scorecards from his second round at the Truist Championship:

Round 2

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 5

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 5) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 2

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 5

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

