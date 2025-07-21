"Rory McIlroy in shambles"; "LFG Scottie Scheffler" – Fans react to World No. 1’s 'inevitable' Open Championship 2025 win

The 2025 Open Championship has concluded, and World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler clinched the title in a thrilling fashion. Fans online have reacted to the victory, saying that it was inevitable.Scheffler shot five birdies and a double bogey during his final round at Royal Portrush. He scored a final round 68 and won with a total of 17-under 267, four strokes ahead of the runner-up.Following the Ridgewood-born golfer’s victory, one fan online wrote that World No. 2 Rory McIlroy must be devastated. Notably, the latter missed out on the title by seven strokes and finished the tournament tied for seventh with 10-under.“Rory McIlroy in shambles.”Another fan commented,“Inevitable.”More fans online poured out their admiration for the World No. 1 golfer's victory. One fan wrote,“LFG SCOTTIE 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Another fan commented,“He deserved it… Hope he enjoyed the two minutes of satisfaction he gets from winning before he starts thinking about what to have for dinner.”One user who initially doubted Scottie Scheffler thanked him for proving him wrong.“Congratulations Scottie, you proved me wrong. I didn’t think you’d win this one for a while. No LIV winners all year, we’re partying 🍾🥃”Another user wrote,“Congratulations for another win!! The thirst is still out there. Keep it going…”As a four-time major champion, Scheffler is now one US Open win away from winning a career Grand Slam. In addition to his Open title, he won the Masters Tournament in 2022 and 2024 and the PGA Championship in 2025.Scottie Scheffler admits his 2025 Open Championship victory was one of his “best performances mentally”After Scottie Scheffler claimed the victory at Royal Portrush, he thanked the fans for being a great sport throughout the weekend. He also admitted that winning the tournament required a high level of focus, and he had to put in a lot of work mentally. He said,“It's taken a lot of work—not only a lot of work, but it takes a lot of patience. It's a high level of focus over 72 holes of a tournament. This was, I felt like, one of my best performances mentally. We did a really good job of staying in it all week.&quot;Scottie Scheffler said that despite holding the lead over the last three rounds, he didn’t know what was going to happen because the golf course was “very challenging.” He spoke about the double bogey he made on the par-4 eighth hole, saying that he thought he had a good chance to make a birdie and was surprised when he didn't.The 29-year-old golfer called himself “fortunate” for being able to live out his dreams playing golf. He also thanked his wife and son for being his ever-present support system.