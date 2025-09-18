Rory McIlroy shares an exciting announcement for his fans ahead of the 2026 DP World Tour season

The DP World Tour recently shared an exciting update regarding Rory McIlroy's schedule for the upcoming 2026 season. He is gearing up to compete in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic next year and is set to headline the event.The DP World Tour shared a joint Instagram post with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, announcing McIlroy’s commitment to tee off in the event next month. The post featured a compilation of pictures of the Grand Slam winner on the course, and the caption read:“4-time Hero Dubai Desert Classic Champion Rory McIlroy is confirmed for 2026! Don’t miss McIlroy back in action at Emirates Golf Club 22-25 January, 2026 ⛳️ Secure your early bird tickets today 🎟 🔗Link in bio #HeroDubaiDesertClassic #RolexSeries” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic will kick off on January 22 at the Emirates Golf Club. McIlroy will tee off in the tournament and attempt to defend his title against a field of some of the best golfers in the world.Speaking about his return to the tournament, the five-time major champion said,“The Hero Dubai Desert Classic has always been one of my favourite tournaments. I consider Dubai a second home – the support there is always incredible, and it’s the perfect place to start the year.”Rory McIlroy is a four-time winner of the prestigious tournament. He first won in 2009, when he scored 19-under 269 across 72 holes, defeating Justin Rose by one stroke. The victory also marked his maiden DP World Tour title.The 20-time DP World Tour winner was unable to defend his title in the tournament in 2010, however, he secured a second win in 2015. Five years after his first victory, McIlroy dominated once more with a three-stroke margin ahead of Alex Norren.In 2023, McIlroy won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic with a 19-under 269, beating Patrick Reed by one stroke. The following year, he successfully defended his title in the tournament after scoring 14-under 274 across 72 holes, beating Adrian Meronk by one stroke.Rory McIlroy looks back at his ‘unforgettable’ victory at the 2025 Amgen Irish OpenOver a week ago, Rory McIlroy secured his 20th DP World Tour title by winning the 2025 Amgen Irish Open. He recently shared an Instagram post looking back on his iconic victory.The post featured a clip of McIlroy walking the greens at The K Club as he drained the final putt that gave him the sensational victory. In the caption, he wrote:“Unforgettable day at @thekclubireland”McIlroy during the Amgen Irish Open 2026 _ Image Source: Instagram/@rory mcilroyRory McIlroy scored 17-under 271 in the 2025 Amgen Irish Open. He headed into a playoff with Joakim Lagergren and defeated him by shooting a birdie on the third extra hole.