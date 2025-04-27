Rory McIlroy shares his state of mind after the Masters win

Rory McIlroy made history at Augusta National this year. He won the Masters (the first major of the year) and became the sixth golfer ever to complete a career Grand Slam. Following that, McIlroy took a short break from the game before returning at the Zurich Classic as the defending champion alongside Shane Lowry. In a recent interview, he revealed his state of mind following his Masters victory.

Rory McIlroy and his partner Shane Lowry were interviewed by CBS reporter Amanda Balionis. There, Balionis highlighted Trevor Immelman's claim that McIlroy appears happier now and asked the Masters winner if it is true or not. On this, McIlroy initially refused but later agreed. Not only that, but Shane Lowry interjected at that point and said:

"If he’s not relaxed and happy now, he never will be."

Following this amusing remark, Rory McIlroy expressed how it has been with him and how pleased he is to return. He stated:

"Yeah, look, I mean, after the last couple of weeks and what happened at Augusta, I think coming here, you know, Shane asked me right after the Masters whether I wanted to still play here this week."

He continued,

"I said, absolutely, it's such a perfect way to sort of, you know, get back into the swing of things and, you know, being here with my man and trying to defend a title is pretty cool. But yeah, no, we have a lot of fun out there and obviously that was a great way to finish."

After round 3 of the Zurich Classic, Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are tied for sixth place. They have a combined score of 22 shots under par, which puts them just 5 shots behind the leaders, Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin.

Rory McIlroy explained how Tiger Woods' Masters victory inspired him

The Masters - Preview Day 1 - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy finished the Masters at 11 shots under par. It led to a playoff between him and Justin Rose, which McIlroy won with a birdie on the first hole. This led to his victory and one of the most memorable moments in the game's history. During the post-game press conference, McIlroy credited Tiger Woods as his inspiration.

Rory McIlroy took the fans back to 1997 when Woods won the coveted green jacket. He stated:

"At the presentation ceremony, I mentioned that watching Tiger Woods do what he did here in 1997, and winning his first green jacket, I think that inspired so many of my generation to want to emulate what he did. There were times in my career when I didn't know if I would have this nice garment over my shoulders, but I didn't make it easy in the final round."

McIlroy is currently on track to achieve another major milestone: winning all four majors in the same year.

