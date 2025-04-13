Rory McIlroy speaks on pairing with Bryson DeChambeau after last year's incident at The Showdown

Moving day at the Masters Tournament was an adrenaline-filled round. Rory McIlroy ended up in the lead with Bryson DeChambeau hot on his heels in second place. Both stars are also in the same tee-time pairing for the final round.
28-time PGA Tour winner McIlroy has 18 wins on the European Tour and has won four major championships. Meanwhile, DeChambeau has nine PGA Tour wins and two major championship victories.
During the 2024 U.S. Open, McIlroy made three bogeys in his final four holes, allowing DeChambeau to snag the victory. The pair later met at The Showdown and had a hilarious exchange. McIlroy said he wanted to get revenge on DeChambeau for snagging the victory at the U.S. Open, and DeChambeau replied, saying:
“To be fair, you kind of did it to yourself.” (Via SB Nation)
Fast forward to the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament, where Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau have found themselves in a similar situation and are currently the top two contenders.
In a post-round interview, McIlroy was asked to comment on being paired with DeChambeau for the Masters final round in light of what happened at the 2024 U.S. Open and The Showdown. However, McIlroy stated that he could not remember the incident.
“I'm not sure. Thankfully I've got a pretty short memory. So I don't know. I have honestly no idea,” McIlroy said. (Via ASAP Sports)
The Northern Irish golfer carded 66 at the end of the Masters Tournament’s third round with 12-under. Bryson DeChambeau carded 69 in his round and is sitting two strokes behind McIlroy with 10-under.
DeChambeau and McIlroy are paired to tee off at 2:30 p.m. ET for the fourth round.
“It was a dream start”: Rory McIlroy speaks on his performance in the Masters Tournament round 3
Rory McIlroy charged into the third round of the Masters and hit six straight threes on holes one to six. When asked to speak about his strong start in the post-round interview, the four-time major championship winner said:
“Yeah, obviously it was a dream start to get off to the start that I did. Hit two perfect shots on 1 and converted.”
Rory McIlroy ended the round with four birdies, two eagles, and two bogeys. Here’s a look at his scorecard from round three:
Round 3
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 2 (par 5) - 3
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 5) - 6
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 3
- Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 4