Rory McIlroy speaks on pairing with Bryson DeChambeau after last year's incident at The Showdown

Moving day at the Masters Tournament was an adrenaline-filled round. Rory McIlroy ended up in the lead with Bryson DeChambeau hot on his heels in second place. Both stars are also in the same tee-time pairing for the final round.

Ad

28-time PGA Tour winner McIlroy has 18 wins on the European Tour and has won four major championships. Meanwhile, DeChambeau has nine PGA Tour wins and two major championship victories.

During the 2024 U.S. Open, McIlroy made three bogeys in his final four holes, allowing DeChambeau to snag the victory. The pair later met at The Showdown and had a hilarious exchange. McIlroy said he wanted to get revenge on DeChambeau for snagging the victory at the U.S. Open, and DeChambeau replied, saying:

Ad

Trending

“To be fair, you kind of did it to yourself.” (Via SB Nation)

Fast forward to the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament, where Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau have found themselves in a similar situation and are currently the top two contenders.

In a post-round interview, McIlroy was asked to comment on being paired with DeChambeau for the Masters final round in light of what happened at the 2024 U.S. Open and The Showdown. However, McIlroy stated that he could not remember the incident.

Ad

“I'm not sure. Thankfully I've got a pretty short memory. So I don't know. I have honestly no idea,” McIlroy said. (Via ASAP Sports)

The Northern Irish golfer carded 66 at the end of the Masters Tournament’s third round with 12-under. Bryson DeChambeau carded 69 in his round and is sitting two strokes behind McIlroy with 10-under.

DeChambeau and McIlroy are paired to tee off at 2:30 p.m. ET for the fourth round.

Ad

“It was a dream start”: Rory McIlroy speaks on his performance in the Masters Tournament round 3

Rory McIlroy charged into the third round of the Masters and hit six straight threes on holes one to six. When asked to speak about his strong start in the post-round interview, the four-time major championship winner said:

“Yeah, obviously it was a dream start to get off to the start that I did. Hit two perfect shots on 1 and converted.”

Ad

Rory McIlroy ended the round with four birdies, two eagles, and two bogeys. Here’s a look at his scorecard from round three:

Round 3

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 5) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 6

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 3

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More