Rory McIlroy: What’s in the bag 2025

2025 Masters Tournament champion Rory McIlroy is now a career Grand Slam winner after going 11 years without winning a major championship. McIlroy was two when his father introduced him to golf, having won early in his amateur career.

Since turning pro in 2007, the Northern Irish golfer has secured 29 wins on the PGA Tour and five major championship titles.

During the Players Championship, McIlroy was featured in a segment of 'What's in the Bag?'

Here’s a peek at what the Grand Slam winner had: (via WITB):

Drivers: TaylorMade Qi10 8° with a Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft

3 Wood: TaylorMade Qi10 15° with a Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft

7 Wood: TaylorMade Qi35 21° with a Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft

Utility: Srixon ZU85 (4) with a Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10X shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 50° (12F), SM9 Proto 56° (14F), and WedgeWorks 60° (T) (All wedges are made with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X with a Golf Pride Pro Only grip

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

Notably, Rory McIlroy experimented by switching his TaylorMade Qi10 driver for the Qi35 woods during the Arnold Palmer Invitational. However, he switched back to the Qi10 after the first three rounds of the tournament, saying he wanted to go back to what he was comfortable with.

How many PGA Tour events has Rory McIlroy won this year?

Rory McIlroy has competed in six PGA Tour events so far and has claimed victory in three. He started the year with a bang by winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with an eye-popping 21-under. Following his outstanding performance at Pebble Beach, he headed to the Genesis Invitational, where he finished at T17, his worst performance so far.

After placing T15 in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Rory McIlroy charged into TPC Sawgrass where he won the Players Championship after a playoff against J.J. Spaun. Following that, he competed in the Texas Children’s Houston Open and finished the tournament at T5 with 15-under.

After the Houston Open, the 35-year-old headed to Augusta National, where he claimed one of his most iconic victories–a Masters title, signed, sealed, and added to his major championship trophy cabinet.

McIlroy is currently competing in his seventh PGA Tour event of the season at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He has teamed up with Shane Lowry, and the two are attempting to defend their title at the tournament.

