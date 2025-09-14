"Rory McIlroy will choke at the Ryder Cup" - Fans react to the 5x Major champ's finish at BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy had one of the most impressive final rounds at the BMW PGA Championship. The golfer remained calm throughout the 18 holes and finished with a total score of 65, 7 under par. Interestingly, the round was full of ups and downs as McIlroy made two bogeys, four birdies, and two eagles. Despite such a fantastic performance, some fans believe McIlroy will choke on the big stage.

Ad

The BMW PGA Championship was held at Wentworth Golf Club, and the course put up a tough challenge for the golfers. Rory McIlroy was no exception as he managed to get a total score of -2, E, and -3 in his opening three rounds. However, the golfer made a magical comeback in the final round, even shooting an Eagle on his final hole of the event.

NUCLR Golf posted an update on X about McIlroy's incredible round, with a caption that hyped it up. The X post stated,

Ad

Trending

"🚨🇪🇺🦅 Rory McIlroy is Ryder Cup ready after firing a final round 65 (-7) at Wentworth, which included a walk-off eagle on 18 🔥 @TrackingRory"

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 🚨🇪🇺🦅 Rory McIlroy is Ryder Cup ready after firing a final round 65 (-7) at Wentworth, which included a walk off eagle on 18 🔥 @TrackingRory

Ad

Under the comments of this post, some fans disagreed with the caption, stating that McIlroy's performance does not mean that he is ready for the Ryder Cup. They claimed that he is going to choke in New York, and the Eagle he shot at the end of the tournament is also not a big deal. Talking more about the comments, here's a look at some of them:

"Rory’s 65? Cute. Bet he’ll choke at the Ryder Cup like always. That eagle won’t save his sorry game." One fan stated.

Ad

Daily dose of Gunners news, memes, and spicy takes @FastArsenal @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory Rory’s 65? Cute. Bet he’ll choke at the Ryder Cup like always. That eagle won’t save his sorry game.

Ad

"Scottie is also looking ready. Should be an exciting Ryder Cup." Another fan pointed out.

𝑩𝒓𝒂𝒙𝒕𝒐𝒏 @braxtonproper @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory Scottie is also looking ready. Should be an exciting Ryder Cup

Ad

Aside from this, several fans claimed that McIlroy performed well just because of the European crowd's support for him. At Bethpage, this will not be the case, and the World No. 2 will crash out due to fan boos. Here are some of the fans' comments highlighting the same:

"Ryder Cup Ready: he finished maybe 7 or 8 strokes OFF the lead. You call that Ryder Cup ready. That is good news for the Americans." One fan stated.

Ad

Bill Cseplo @billcseplo @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory Ryder Cup Ready: he finished maybe 7 or 8 strokes OFF the lead. You call that Ryder Cup ready. That is good news for the Americans.

Ad

"He’ll fold like a cheap tent and cry like a baby at Bethpage because people say mean things." Another fan pointed out.

Brian Hood @BrianKHood @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory He’ll fold like a cheap tent and cry like a baby at Bethpage because people say mean things.

Ad

"He's great when all the drunken Europeans are cheering him on. He'll be scareder than a cat in a room full of rocking chairs in 'Merica," One fan claimed.

Dude @BQuick444 @NUCLRGOLF @TrackingRory He's great when all the drunken Europeans are cheering him on. He'll be scareder than a cat in a room full of rocking chairs in 'Merica

Ad

Talking of Rory McIlroy, after this round, he believes he is getting into the Ryder Cup spirit right now.

Rory McIlroy claims that he is getting in the "Ryder Cup mode"

Rory McIlroy at the BMW PGA Championship 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy is expected to enter the Bethpage Black Golf Club as the leader of Team Europe. He will be one of Luke Donald's key golfers, with the ability to flip the entire game around. On top of all these hopes, McIlroy has also been in excellent form in recent weeks, even winning the Amgen Irish Open. It seems like, apart from his wonderful form, McIlroy has claimed that his Ryder Cup mode is on.

Ad

During the post-round press conference following the final round of the BMW PGA Championship, McIlroy explained (quoted by ASAP Sports),

"It's been okay. I think we definitely are getting into Ryder Cup mode. We had a really good team dinner on Tuesday night with the caddies, and the wives and the partners were there, as well. We're getting ready to go on this practise trip tonight to New York."

Ad

The 2025 Masters winner continued,

"Yeah, it's sort of -- there's been a lot of talk and a lot of chat and a lot of thinking about the Ryder Cup."

The 36-year-old also mentioned that he had a lot of bogeys and double bogeys in the 2025 BMW PGA Championship, but overall, he is quite pleased with his performance and enthusiastic about what's next for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More