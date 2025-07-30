"Rory McIlroy will never win if unification happens" - Fans react to Adam Scott's update on PGA & PIF merger talks

Months after empathising with Rory McIlroy regarding the tough setting of Oakmont CC, Adam Scott recently spoke on an important issue. The PGA Tour Policy Board member provided an update on the probability of PGA and PIF, which has faced mixed reactions from the golf fans online.There have been quite a few moments over the last few weeks when news about a possible merger between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour hit the headlines. However, nothing has been official regarding this unification.Rory McIlroy's fellow PGA Tour pro, Adam Scott, recently provided some insights related to the LIV and PGA Tour unification. According to the golfer's statement, there has been very little progress regarding this whole thing.NUCLR GOLF shared Scott's entire statement via a post on their X (previously Twitter) account. Take a look:Fans have started commenting below the post, even taking up Rory McIlroy's name. Some comments have definitely provided some insights regarding the possible unification between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.Some of them were also directed at the Northern Irishman, hinting at unconfirmed reports of him joining the Saudi PIF-backed golf league. Take a look at some of the comments below NUCLR GOLF's X post:&quot;Rory McIlroy will never win if unification happens,&quot; said a user.&quot;There doesn't necessarily need to be a unification. But they do need to play against each other more than just the majors,&quot; another wrote in the comments.&quot;If I was the PGA Tour, I'd say we'll welcome back LIV players with no penalties, only if they refuse to resign with LIV ever again once their initial contract is done. You'd have 2 weeks otherwise you're banned from the Tour,&quot; said another fan.&quot;But but but but but Rory said they were close!&quot; an X-user referred to Rory McIlroy reportedly saying something on this issue.&quot;Liv seperated it and you want the PGA tour to clean it up I say h*ll no to that,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Don’t need it anyway,&quot; another commented.A possible unification between the LIV and the PGA Tour has been in talks for quite some time now.When Rory McIlroy shared his thoughts on LIV and PGA Tour reunificationAt the beginning of 2025, the Northern Irishman was one of the popular PGA Tour figures to speak up on his possible merger. During this year's Genesis Invitational, which ended in February, the six-time major winner talked about how the arrival of LIV has changed the scenario.According to Golf.com, Rory McIlroy also discussed how this probable reunification should be the best step for everyone.&quot;We’re playing for a $20 million prize fund this week. That would have never happened if LIV hadn’t come around. I think everyone’s just got to get over it, and we all have to say, OK, this is the starting point...,&quot; he said.&quot;We don’t look behind us. We don’t look to the past. Whatever’s happened has happened and it’s been unfortunate, but reunification, how we all come back together and move forward that’s the best thing for everyone,&quot; he added.Although President Donald Trump took some steps to help ease the LIV-PGAT merger, there has been no official statement from the golf leagues regarding this.