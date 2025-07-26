  • home icon
Watch: Adam Scott cards an eagle from the fairway bunker at the 2025 3M Open

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Jul 26, 2025 16:24 GMT
The 153rd Open - Previews - Source: Getty
Adam Scott in The 153rd Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Adam Scott is currently competing at the 2025 3M Open in TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, United States of America. The golfer is at the event following his disappointing Open Championship performance, where he ended up missing the cut.

Minnesota is currently witnessing the first PGA Tour event since the wrapping up of this year's Major championship season. The tournament has Jhonattan Vegas defending his 2024 title from July 24 to 27.

On moving day, Adam Scott opened the third round of the 3M Open with an incredible eagle on hole 1. The golfer had to steer clear of a major setback as he scored this feat directly from the fairway bunker.

The second Australian to reach the World No 1 ranking, Scott covered an 85-yard distance from the bunker to the green. After contact with the ground, the ball rolled and went straight for the hole.

Apart from the commentators, this feat drew a massive reaction from the crowd. Watch the impressive eagle scored by Adam Scott during the third round of the 3M Open via the X (previously Twitter) post by PGA Tour:

Adam Scott finds himself six shots behind the leader Kurt Kitayama as of this writing. He recorded scores of 69 and 67 in the first two rounds. The 45-year-old is searching for his first title since 2020 on the PGA Tour.

Adam Scott spoke about copying swings from popular golf icons

Adam Scott collaborated with Me and My Golf in July 2025, where he shared details about his coaching. He also talked about how his golf swing came to existence.

According to the 2013 Masters winner, he used to take inspiration from Tiger Woods and Greg Norman’s swings.

"I grew up copying swings I liked, like Greg Norman’s and Tiger Woods came on the scene. I was about 15 or 16 and going back to that time everyone tried to copy his swing. I ended up being coached a few years later by Butch Harmon, while he was still coaching Tiger."
Scott also talked about how he has tried to evolve his swing.

"...it looked a lot like Tiger’s swing around the turn of the century. Since then it has really just evolved. Yes, I have worked on some technical things but I have tried to let my swing naturally evolve."

The former world number one has bagged 14 victories on the PGA Tour and 11 wins on the DP World Tour till now.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
