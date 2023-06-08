“Rose is unbelievable” – PGA Tour pro debutant Ludvig Aberg inspired by Rose Zhang’s historic LPGA Tour win

Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg is set to make his PGA Tour pro debut at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open on June 8. Before his debut tournament, he gave an interview with Golfweek in which he said that he is taking inspiration from Rose Zhang. The LPGA's new star golfer won her pro debut tournament at the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open just last week.

Aberg said that he wants to follow in the footsteps of the newly turned professional golfer and will try to win his debut tournament. Zhang became the first female golfer since 1951 to win a pro debut tournament.

He said:

"She (Rose is) an unbelievable player, unbelievable person and what she's done is pretty amazing. If I can do something along those lines, I think I'm doing pretty well.

"But she had obviously a great college career and she's going to have a great pro career, too. So congrats to her."

Ludvig Aberg was the number one player on the World Amateur Golf Rankings in 2022. He had also been number one in the European Amateur Golf Rankings back in April 2021.

"He's kind of got all the pieces" - Oklahoma head coach Ryan Hybl on Ludvig Aberg's game

Back when Aberg earned his PGA Tour pro card, Oklahoma coach Ryan Hybl spoke with the Golfchannel.com and praised the Swedish golfer's talent.

He said:

"He hits the ball as good as anybody. His putter is as good as anybody. His chipping is as good as anybody. And he acts like a 35-year-old man out there. So I would say overall, he's kind of got all the pieces.

"Almost the Megatron of who you would want, that's kind of what he looks like."

The 23-year-old golfer has had a pretty amazing college and amateur career. With his debut at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Ludvig Aberg shared on Wednesday during the press conference that he wants to be a winner but not change himself.

He said:

"I'm still going to be the same person. I'm not going to change anything like that. Stay true to who I am. See where that takes me."

Ludvig Aberg at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational (via Getty Images)

After settling himself on top in the U.S. National University Rankings while playing for Texas Tech, Aberg managed to get his pro card in May 2023. He joined the league of Jon Rahm after winning two consecutive Ben Hogan Awards.

On his incredible last week, he said:

"The last couple of weeks has been pretty intense. But it's something I've been preparing for for a long time and now it's actually happening. So I'm super happy about that. I think as a competitor you really look forward to playing those big events."

Aberg also spoke about playing in the Majors and the Ryder Cup in the near future. However, the newly turned pro golfer is not completely focused on that right now. He wants to first play his game and grow as a competitor.

Aberg also refrained from commenting on the recent news of the PGA Tour and PIF merger. He added that he does not have much information on that.

Ludvig Aberg is schduled to tee at 5:14 p.m local time on June 8 at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

