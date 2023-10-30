Rose Zhang hired Danielle Kang’s former caddie on the bag this week in the Maybank Championship

Rose Zhang finished third at the 2023 Maybank Championship that was held at the Kuala Lumpur Country Club, West Course. She carded a third round of seven under par 65, allowing her to set personal records. Supporting her on course and in her bag was Olly Brett, Daniella Kang's former caddie.

Rose Zhang played her first ever pro event in June at the Mizuho Americas Open. More impressively, she went on to win the title at the event, taking the golf world by storm. Since then, she has notched 10 top-ten finishes at various tournaments, including the Maybank Championship.

At Maybank, Zhang has Olly Brett on the bag. The pair's compatibility, of course, seems to be getting better by the day, and Zhang can attest to that.

Speaking via Golf.com, she said:

“I think Olly makes a huge difference, especially with us just enjoying the golf course and having a good time. I felt like my game was very solid just from tee to green, and I was able to convert the putts I needed to. I feel really great."

Zhang was leading going into the final round, but ultimately lost the top spot to Celine Boutier at Atthaya Thitikul. However, her third-place finish was an impressive one at that, as she continues to look forward to more opportunities.

She added:

"I just feel like being able to have this opportunity to come into the final round with a little bit of a lead is really great. I think that going forward it’s just making sure I’m having fun, having that game plan, and enjoying every simple moment.”

Rose Zhang retains hope despite losing lead at 2023 Maybank Championship

The 20-year-old spoke about her performance in detail in a post-round interview. The next two events that she will be a part of will be learning processes for her. Her T3 finish is a step in the right direction after a series of poor performances over the past month.

He said:

“In Japan, I'm super excited to just go enjoy the cuisine and the entire country. Once I rest a little bit, maybe a week off, CME is going to happen, close out the year with a couple of other events. So I think there is a lot of potential."

Rose Zhang will play at the Toto Japan Classic and The Annika Driven by Grainbridge in Naples, Florida respectively.