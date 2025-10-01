Ryder Cup winner Tyrrell Hatton reveals secret behind finding success at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Tyrrell Hatton is hoping to carry his Ryder Cup form into the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week. He says the relaxed atmosphere at the event has always helped him play his best.Hatton played a key role in Europe’s 15-13 win over the U.S. at Bethpage Black. He earned two foursomes points with Jon Rahm, a four-ball point with Matt Fitzpatrick, and halved his singles match against Collin Morikawa. He finished the week alongside Shane Lowry, with a 3-0-1 record in both Bethpage and Rome.When asked how he switches from the pressure of the Ryder Cup to the Dunhill Links, Hatton joked:“I think maybe it’s the custard doughnuts on the ninth hole that just get me through. The little halfway house is dangerous,” he said.Tyrrell Hatton has a strong record at the Home of Golf. He made the trip from the Ryder Cup to Dunhill Links twice before, in 2018 and 2021, finishing tied second both times. He is also the tournament’s only three-time winner, with victories in 2016, 2017, and 2024, the last including a course record equalling 61.This week, Tyrrell Hatton will team up with his father, Jeff. The pair finished second in last year’s Team Championship and will look to improve as Hatton chases a record fourth Alfred Dunhill Links title.Tyrrell Hatton calls for respect from European fans ahead of 2027 Ryder CupTyrrell Hatton has urged European fans not to stoop to the level of U.S. supporters when the Ryder Cup comes to Adare Manor in 2027. Bethpage Black saw several ugly incidents, with Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica targeted by abusive fans. Hatton warned that insults and revenge have no place in the game.“If it was my choice, and what I say isn’t really going to affect how people behave, I don’t really think that the insults are the way forward,” Hatton said.Hatton also disagreed with U.S. captain Keegan Bradley and PGA of America president Don Rea, who downplayed the atmosphere at Bethpage. Bradley called the home fans “passionate,” while Rea said heckling “is going to happen” at Ryder Cups. Hatton insisted the behavior in New York far exceeded anything Europe experienced in Rome.“Personally I don’t think they were close at all,” the Englishman said. “Certainly with what I heard last week, I don’t think Rome comes anywhere near that. I think they are quite far apart,” Hatton said.McIlroy endured repeated abuse throughout the week, with incidents escalating on Saturday. Extra security was added, warnings to fans were increased, and two spectators were ejected after a beer hit McIlroy’s wife, Erica.