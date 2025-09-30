"Salem-witch esque" - Heather McMahan responds to backlash over Rory McIlroy chant

Comedian and actor Heather McMahan was allegedly involved in one of the most controversial incidents of the 2025 Ryder Cup. She was the emcee on Hole 1, and before the game began on the second day of the event, she allegedly led a "F**k you Rory" chant with all of the fans present there on Hole 1 of the Bethpage Black Golf Course.

Following this controversial moment, McMahan even stepped down from her position on the PGA Tour and apologized to Rory McIlroy for what occurred. Despite this, she has received a lot of criticism from fans, and she recently addressed her side of the story in the comments of a TikTok by Pamela Wurst Vetrini.

In the TikTok video, Vetrini was defending Heather McMahan, stating that she was not solely guilty for what occurred during the 2025 Ryder Cup. She claimed that some blame should also be given to the bad crowd that continued chanting for some minutes. The content creator stated,

"Let me get this straight: thousands of men behaved poorly. They were screaming expletives, they were throwing things at women. The U.S. played poorly, the whole U.S. team performed poorly, and all of it is because of one female comedian? You have got to be kidding me."

Heather McMahan, in the comments, admitted that she was somehow responsible for the chanting while also claiming that the supporters were enraged that day because Team USA was playing poor golf. According to Today.com, her remark was,

"It was a really tough scene. I did not start the chant, but I deeply regret responding back to the crowd — I apologized, but i agree it (was a) little Salem-witch esque blaming me for the New York sports scene."

Even Rory McIlroy reacted to the situation in the press conference, noting that the US audience's attitude was clearly abusive.

Rory McIlroy claims what Heather McMahan and fans did was "unacceptable"

GOLF: MAR 06 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Source: Getty

It was clearly reported by the PGA Tour that Heather McMahan apologized to Rory McIlroy for the incident, but before that, the golfer did not take it well. During the post-round conference on September 28, the golfer stated that this type of behavior should not be tolerated, and that as the hosting nation in 2027, Ireland will ensure that something like does not occur again.

The golfer explained,

"This should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup. We will be making sure to say to our fans in Ireland in 2027 that what happened here this week is not acceptable.”

The 2025 Masters winner also stated that the golf world should have a higher standard than this. He added,

"I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week. Golf has the ability to unite people. … It teaches you how to respect people. Sometimes this week, we didn’t see that."

In terms of the 2025 Ryder Cup final scorecard, Team Europe retained their title by a small margin of 15-13.

