Scottie Scheffler backs LIV Golf's push to gain world ranking points - "That would only be better"

During the Preview Conference of The Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler talked about LIV Golf's efforts to convince the OWGR to award points to their golfers. The LIV golfers are constantly at a significant disadvantage due to their low ranks, which hampers their participation in golf Majors and other tournaments. Scheffler has backed the tour, claiming it will make things more entertaining.

The world's No. 1 golfer stated that LIV golfers receiving OWGR points would be beneficial because it will increase global competition. With these points, the best v/s best tournaments, including the PGA's signature events, will become more competitive, which is ultimately what fans would desire. Scheffler explained this by saying,

"Yeah, I think having the ability to rank all the golfers in the world is really important. I think when you have guys always playing a different schedule, it can be very hard to rank player versus player. That was always difficult for us, I would say, in amateur golf because you have so many different tournaments."

The golfer added,

"They may only play together two or three times a year. It can be very difficult to rank who is the best player when it's like that. And so in terms of the world ranking points, I think the more often we can get the best players in the world playing together, I think the better. And that would only be better for the rankings as well."

Scottie Scheffler has been ranked No. 1 in the world since May 2023, and on July 11, he completed 100 weeks as the top-ranked golfer.

Scottie Scheffler believes that winning a tournament isn't that big a deal

The 153rd Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Scottie Scheffler has won 16 PGA Tour events in his career so far. He recently won big at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which was held near his hometown. The golfer recently stated that while this was his biggest win, he was only happy for a few minutes and that he was soon thinking about what to get for dinner.

The golfer explained (via the aforementioned source),

"You know, I think it's kind of funny. I think I said something after the Byron this year about it feels like you work your whole life to celebrate winning a tournament for a few minutes. It only lasts a few minutes, that kind of euphoric feeling. "

He continued,

"And to win the Byron Nelson Championship at home, I literally worked my entire life to become good at golf, to have an opportunity to win that tournament. And you win it, you celebrate, get to hug my family, my sister's there. It's such an amazing moment. And then it's like, OK, now what are we going to eat for dinner? Life goes on."

Aside from that, Scottie Scheffler discussed how he feels about his number one ranking and stated that he is not playing to inspire people. The golfer has stated that his first concern is his family, not golf.

