“Scottie Scheffler ‘consciously’ tried to avoid Rory McIlroy after Masters win, alleges golf insider

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler was unable to defend his Masters title and was given the honor of putting the iconic green jacket on this year’s champion, Rory McIlroy. Following the conclusion of the green jacket ceremony, golf insider Frankie Borrelli alleged that Scheffler looked nervous and consciously avoided McIlroy during the event.

Scheffler has 13 PGA Tour wins and three titles on the European Tour. He has won the Masters Tournament twice and has finished at T2 in the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. He also finished at T7 in the 2024 Open Championship. Last year, the New Jersey-born won the Masters with 11-under, but this year, he finished in fourth place with 8-under.

During an episode of The Fore Play podcast, Borrelli and his co-hosts discussed Scottie Scheffler's demeanor during Rory McIlroy's green jacket ceremony. Borrelli said that Scheffler was most likely trying to let the Northern Irish golfer relish his moment as he had just achieved a career Grand Slam and won his first major after over a decade-long drought. Borrelli said via Fore Play Podcast Plus on YouTube [1:21:13]:

“But I think maybe Scottie consciously tried to just like, get out of the room. And it did almost look like he had, like, no smile on his face at all. Put it on Rory. Like they kind of struggled and Rory kind of like, laughed and Scottie didn't. I think he was super nervous, Scottie looked like he was going to puke and he's just like, I don't want to mess up what is a historical moment.”

Borrelli also pointed out that when Scottie Scheffler put the jacket on Rory McIlroy during the second ceremony outside, the World No. 1 was cheerful as he hugged McIlroy and gave him a high-five.

The golf insider concluded by calling Scheffler the “nicest person on the planet," and reiterating that the way he put the jacket on McIlroy was perfectly normal.

“It was cool”: Scottie Scheffler speaks on watching Rory McIlroy win the Masters

Scottie Scheffler is competing in the ongoing RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. After the opening ceremony, the two-time major champion got honest about how he felt watching Rory McIlroy celebrate after snagging the Master title from him. He said via Golf.com:

“I got to watch the whole celebration. I watched the finish. It was really cool for me to be able to see… It was cool to be able to see Rory get the job done.”

The American golfer also said that it was an emotional day for McIlroy, so he allowed him to have his moment by staying out of his way during the green jacket ceremony. He further added that McIlroy’s celebration looked “more like relief than anything.”

Scottie Scheffler is also attempting to defend his title at the RBC Heritage. He won the tournament last year with a score of 19-under, three strokes ahead of the runner-up, Sahith Theegala.

Notably, Rory McIlroy is not competing in the RBC Heritage this year.

