Scottie Scheffler gives honest 4-word response to historic birdie at the 2020 Masters

Scottie Scheffler made waves with brilliant performances in his rookie year on the PGA Tour in 2020. While making his debut at the Masters that year, the young golfer birdied the first hole itself. He had eventually placed T19 with a total score of 6 under.

Fast forward two years, Scheffler won the 2022 edition of the Major Championship. He went on to repeat the feat once again in 2024. The World no. 1 will head to Augusta National this year as the reigning Masters champion.

As the buzz around the upcoming tournament intensifies, Scheffler sat down for a video for the Masters where he shared his thoughts about every hole at the Augusta National. The ace golfer also divulged his "strategy, mindset, and approach" on playing each of them.

Donning the iconic green jacket, Scottie Scheffler was taken on a trip through memory lane when he was asked about what he remembered about making the birdie on the first hole of his Masters debut in 2020.

Scheffler had a hilarious 4-word response to it. He said before laughing:

"I don't remember anything" (2:10 - 2:26)

The Masters will take place from April 10th to 13th this year. A few days before the tournament commences, Scottie Scheffler will host the Champions Dinner at Augusta National.

What are Scottie Scheffler's odds at the Masters 2025?

Scottie Scheffler and his caddy Ted Scott at The 2024 Masters - Final Round (Source: Getty)

Scottie Scheffler sustained a hand injury during Christmas last year and underwent surgery for the same. The injury kept him out of competition for several days, and he ended up missing many of the initial events of the 2025 season.

Scheffler made his return at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. So far, he hasn't been able to emulate the exceptional performances that he had put up in 2024, with no PGA Tour title to his name yet.

However, that doesn't mean he is out of contention to win the Masters in two weeks. The 28-year-old has posted two top-10 finishes in five appearances and is seemingly in good form at the ongoing 2025 Houston Open. After the culmination of Round 3 on Saturday at the Memorial Park Course, he is placed T3 with a total score of 12-under.

Unsurprisingly, the World no. 1 is the favorite to win the green jacket this year. He has +380 odds in his favor as he leads the predictions for the 2025 Masters (via CBS).

Scheffler will be giving a miss to the 2025 Valero Texas Open next week, possibly to rest and prepare for the Masters that will take place the week after.

