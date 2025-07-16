Scottie Scheffler reveals the one reason he’d instantly quit professional golf: “Not the be-all, end-all”

Scottie Scheffler is currently ranked the world's No. 1 golfer and has 16 PGA Tour titles. He recently revealed that as much as he loves golf, he would instantly drop it all if it ever interfered with the relationship he shares with his family.

Scheffler is gearing up to make his 16th PGA Tour start of the year at the 153rd Open Championship. During a press conference ahead of the tournament, he was asked to share what fulfills him. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“I love playing golf. I love being able to compete. I love living out my dreams. I love being a father. I love being able to take care of my son. I love being able to provide for my family out here playing golf.”

"But if my golf ever started affecting my home life or it ever affected the relationship I have with my wife or my son, that's going to be the last day that I play out here for a living. This is not the be-all, end-all. This is not the most important thing in my life. That's why I wrestle with, why is this so important to me?” he added.

Scottie Scheffler shared that each day he goes back home, his wife thanks him for working so hard. He also reciprocates the appreciation by thanking her for taking care of their son. As such, he’d "much rather" be a great father than a great golfer, because that’s what’s most important to him.

Earlier in the interview, the New Jersey-born golfer said that while he's happy to live out his dreams of playing golf, sometimes, he "just doesn't understand the point." He called golf one of the greatest joys of his life, but also said that it ultimately doesn't fill the "deepest wants and desires" of his heart.

Notably, Scottie Scheffler met his wife, Meredith, in high school, and the two got married in 2020. They welcomed their first and only son, Bennett, in 2024.

How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

Scottie Scheffler made his 15th PGA Tour start of the year in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club. He kicked off the first day with an opening round 67 and scored 68 on the second day.

On moving day, the 29-year-old golfer made even par on all holes on the front nine except the par-4 fourth, which he bogeyed. He then shot two birdies on the back nine to card 1-under 69. Despite heading into the final round tied for 15th, Scheffler said that he wasn’t going to count himself out of contention and was determined to put up a fight.

During his final round at the Renaissance Club, Scottie Scheffler fired one birdie, one bogey, and one eagle on the front nine. He shot two birdies and a bogey on the back nine to card 67, which brought his total score to 9-under 271.

Scottie Scheffler finished the tournament at T8, six strokes behind the lead. Meanwhile, Chris Gotterup snagged the title with 15-under 265.

