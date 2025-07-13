"I'll need something pretty special tomorrow" – Scottie Scheffler refuses to count himself out at Genesis Scottish Open

Scottie Scheffler is competing in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open and is heading into the final round five strokes behind the lead. On moving day, he said that he’ll need to put up a “pretty special” performance on day four to have a chance at claiming the title.

Despite being tied for 15th ahead of the tournament’s final round, the World No. 1 golfer is not counting himself out of contention to win. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“Yeah, I'll need something pretty special tomorrow. But like you said, not out of it. Today I really do, I felt a lot better about how I played today than I did the last couple days. The last couple days I felt like I was scraping it around a little bit and I would say my swing didn't feel as sharp.”

On day two at the Renaissance Club, Scottie Scheffler shot five birdies and three bogeys to card 2-under. On moving day, he fired two birdies and one bogey to card 1-under, bringing his total score across 54 holes to 6-under 204.

Scottie Scheffler said that his game in the third round felt a lot “sharper” than it did on day two. He also said that he hit his ball “a lot more solid,” which encouraged him to keep going.

The 29-year-old golfer is tied for 15th with Nicolai Hojgaard, Andy Sullivan, and two other golfers. Meanwhile, World No. 2 golfer Rory McIlroy and one-time PGA Tour winner Chris Gotterup are tied for the lead with 11-under each.

“My time at home” - Scottie Scheffler speaks on prioritizing his family amid a busy tour schedule

Scottie Scheffler kicked off the 2025 season in February at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Since then he has made 15 PGA Tour starts, including the Genesis Scottish Open.

Ahead of his first round at the Renaissance Club, the 16-time PGA Tour winner said that he often tries to play in the tournaments he can. However, his priority remains his family. (Via ASAP Sports)

“Really, with the way our schedule is on Tour, the thing that's most important to me is my time at home. It would be wonderful to be able to play an international schedule, but right now we play most of our tournaments in the States, and I come over here for these few weeks… For me, it's important to get time at home because that's my priority, and playing tournaments that I can.”

Scottie Scheffler said that at the current stage of his life, he doesn’t always get the pleasure of traveling with his family all the time. As such, whenever he gets time off between tournaments, he prefers to spend it with his wife, Meredith, and his son, Bennett, not playing more golf.

Scheffler hopes that maybe somewhere down the line in his career, he’ll get some more “free time” to play in more tournaments.

