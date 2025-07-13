WATCH: Flagstick robs Rory McIlroy of birdie at 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy is in the field. On day three, he narrowly missed a birdie after his ball was intercepted by a flagstick.

During his third round at The Renaissance Club, the Northern Irish golfer’s third shot on the par-4 15th hole almost took the ball into the hole. However, the ball bounced against the flagstick and moved past the hole, robbing him of a birdie.

NUCLRGOLF posted the moment and captioned it,

Rory McIlroy gets rejected by the flagstick He’s 1 back at the Scottish Open 🔥

Watch the video here:

Rory McIlroy made an even par on the 15th hole, shot a birdie on the 16th, and shot straight to the top of the leaderboard to tie for first place. He carded a 4-under 66 in his round, which brought his total score after 54 holes to 11-under 199.

During his post-round interview, the Holywood-born golfer said that the conditions on the course got progressively worse as the day went on. Regardless, he controlled his ball well, did what he needed to do, and was “overall happy” with the day’s work.

Here’s a look at Rory McIlroy’s scorecard from his third round at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open:

Round 3

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 5

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 2

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 5) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Rory McIlroy says the Genesis Scottish Open is his first “realistic chance to win” after his Masters victory

Rory McIlroy won the Masters Tournament in April, marking his fifth major championship title and third PGA Tour victory of the season. The win also made him one of only six golfers to win a career Grand Slam in the history of modern golf.

Since his victory at Augusta National, the 36-year-old golfer briefly suffered some inconsistencies in his game. He had a T47 finish in the PGA Championship and missed the cut in the RBC Canadian Open. However, he seems to have regained his momentum and is now in contention for the title at the Genesis Scottish Open.

After his third round at the Renaissance Club, Rory McIlroy said (via ASAP Sports):

“Yeah, you know, it's my first realistic chance to win after the Masters, and I've had a great season. I won at Pebble. I won PLAYERS. I said this: when you do something that you've been dreaming your whole life to do, it was a huge moment in my life, my career. The—I think I just needed that little bit of time.”

Rory McIlroy further said that he came into the Genesis Scottish Open with “renewed excitement and enthusiasm” for the rest of the season. He appreciated the support he has received from fans and is looking forward to experiencing a similar atmosphere in the final round.

