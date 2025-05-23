Scottie Scheffler's attack on LIV Golfers gets labeled 'harsh' by golf insider

The Fried Egg Golf podcast recently discussed Scottie Scheffler's blunt answer regarding the PGA Tour x LIV Golf merger in its latest YouTube video. The World No. 1 had been asked whether he had any update about the matter in the press interview ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge recently.

Ad

Scheffler denied having any knowledge about the developments in the deal. However, he added that the responsibility of merging the two leagues was essentially on the golfers who had defected from the PGA Tour.

"I don't really know. That's for the higher-ups to decide and I've said it a few times this year, if you want to figure out what's going to happen in the game of golf, go to the other Tour and ask those guys. I'm still here playing the PGA tour. We had a Tour where we all played together and the guys that left it's their responsibility I think to bring the Tours back together. Go see where they're playing this week and ask them." (23:24 - 23:43)

Ad

Trending

Fried Egg Golf member and golf insider Brendan Porath claimed that Scheffler's remark was "pretty direct" and "harsh" especially because he had kept away from the controversy for the most part in the past four years.

The ace golfer joined the PGA Tour in 2020 and won his first-ever Masters green jacket two years later in 2022. That year he rose to greater prominence in the league, however that was the very season when LIV Golf was established with many golfers jumping ship.

Ad

"Pretty direct, harsh for Scotty like hot for Scotty, but he's kind of kept himself out of the fray. (He) wasn't really the prominent player, he was necessarily when it really started to get heated. I think he had won the Masters when guys just started to leave in that June (2022)" (23:50 - 24:09)

Ad

Fried Egg Golf member Joseph Lamagna mentioned that Scottie Scheffler had given a similar if not "verbatim" response before. He believed the golfer had started to come into his own and "feeling comfortable voicing his opinion".

The recent scathing remark from the 29-year-old was "not really anything new" for Lamagna. However, the golf insider mentioned that that Scheffler had used "interesting phrasing" especially when talking about the responsibility of the peace deal being on the LIV Golf members' shoulders.

Ad

"That was their choice; not mine" - Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka (Source: Getty)

Ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge this week, Scottie Scheffler did not mince his words when it came to the PGA Tour x LIV Golf merger. While the golf world has been eagerly awaiting more frequent clashes of the top golfers, the ace golfer mentioned that it was the LIV Golfers' choice and not his.

Ad

"I only get to compete against those guys four times a year. That was their choice; not mine," he said via Bunkered.

“At the end of the day, I’m here competing and doing the best I can, and that kind of stuff, what’s the point of me thinking about, you know? There’s really absolutely no point to that. We get four chances to compete against them. Last week went well. I get another chance here in a few weeks,"

Scottie Scheffler had competed against LIV Golf stars just last week at the PGA Championship. He emerged victorious at the Major championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More