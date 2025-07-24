Scottie Scheffler's caddie Ted Scott shares footage of him living "in the moment" following The Open Championship

Scottie Scheffler talked about prioritizing family after his dominant win at the 2025 Open Championship title at Royal Portrush Golf Club last week. Now, the golfer's caddie, Ted Scott, has shared a video of himself enjoying family time after a successful campaign in the last major of the season.Winning the Open Championship or any golf major is a dream-come-true moment not just for the golfers but is for their caddies. As Scheffler lived the moment at Royal Portrush last week, Scott shared his dream sequence of his own.In a video shared on Instagram, Scottie Scheffler's caddie's imagination showed him wearing a yellow Open-themed vest, while each of his sons wore a PGA Championship, Ryder Cup, and the Players-themed attire, representing the World No. 1's wins.The dream ends with Scottie Scheffler's caddie waking up and driving a quad with the same yellow Open Championship vest. Scott wrote in the caption of his post:&quot;Nothing better than coming home to my crew! We have fun! Live in the moment. After all, the present IS a gift!...&quot;Take a look at the full video shared by Scott on his Instagram reels here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScottie Scheffler and Scott have shared quite a long journey since the latter came on board in late 2021. Scott became his bagman following his split with Bubba Watson after caddying for him for fifteen long years. Apart from that, Scott has also worked with Olin Brown, Paul Azinger and Grant Waite.Long before he started caddying for Scottie Scheffler or other pros, Scott was a mini golf tour player. It's worth noting that there was also a small chance of Scott not caddying for the now-four-time major winner.When Scottie Scheffler's caddie had a problem with Scottie's attitudeIn Netflix's Full Swing Season 3 Episode 4, released in February this year, Scott talked about the time when he was looking for a job following his split with Watson. He revealed that one of his friends recommended him to work with SchefflerScott said that he had a discussion with Scottie Scheffler after the golfer dialled him up. The caddie said (quoted by Today's Golfer):&quot;I had never really met Scottie other than that we played with him in the New Orleans tournament and I saw that he was kind of fiesty, you know? That was one of the questions that I asked him when he called me.&quot;Scott revealed he had asked Scheffler about the latter's attitude, and the golfer agreed to work on it. He continued:“I said, ‘I don’t know if I want to work for you because of your attitude.’ ...he said, ‘That’s a fair question and I’m willing to work on it.’ All I need is a little bit of hope and I’m willing to get behind anybody. So I decided to take the job and here we are.&quot;Under Scott's tenure, the 29-year-old golfer has won two Masters, in 2022 and 2024, a PGA Championship and the Open this year.