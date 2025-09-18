Scottie Scheffler's Procore Championship win draws high viewership numbers, leaves Sahith Theegala & Patton Kizzire behind

Scottie Scheffler recently made waves following his breathtaking win in the 2025 Procore Championship. It also turns out that the PGA Tour pro's victory has broken the viewership records of the final round of this tournament.

Scottie Scheffler had a disappointing start at the Procore Championship, securing 70 over the first 18 holes. However, he kept his nerves cool and carded 68 and 64 in the second and third rounds. With a final round score of 67, Scheffler secured a one-stroke win over Ben Griffin. The World No. 1 escaped a potential sudden-death playoff after Griffin missed a birdie putt on the 72nd hole.

According to an X post from Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal, Scheffler's win brought an average of 441,000 viewers at the 2025 Procore Championship final round. This figure is much bigger than Patton Kizzire and Sahith Theegala's victories in 2024 and 2023, respectively. The two Procore Championship finals drew an average of 104k and 298k viewers, respectively. Carpenter wrote:

"Not surprisingly, Scottie Scheffler's win led to a big final round viewership increase at the Procore Championship over 2024. Scheffler's win averaged 441,000 viewers on Golf Channel (Big Data + Panel), a jump from 104,000 last year for Patton Kizzire (also Big Data)..."

Take a look at the X post shared by Carpenter on September 18, 2025:

Screenshot from Carpenter's tweet about Procore Championship viewership / Source: @JoshACarpenter on X

Scottie Scheffler's win at Napa Valley marked his nineteenth win on the PGA Tour and his sixth victory of the ongoing season. With this victory, Scheffler joined Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, and Jack Nicklaus as the only golfers with more than six Tour wins in a season since 1960. It's worth noting that this is the first time Scheffler has played in the Procore Championship.

Scottie Scheffler reflects on his Procore Championship victory

With most of his American Ryder Cup squadmates on the field at Silverado Resort, Scheffler faced a strong field. Despite his initial struggles, the four-time major champ clinched the Procore Championship. In the post-round press conference, Scottie Scheffler admitted how challenging the golf course was. He said (as quoted by the PGA Tour):

"This was a week in which I was playing a new golf course, a golf course that was pretty challenging to play for the first time. Did a really good job of kind of staying in the tournament the first two days and then the last two I played some really good golf in order to be in this position."

This was the last competitive event for Scheffler and his Team USA Ryder Cup members before the contest at Bethpage Black. In the press conference, the Texan pro also revealed that they had an initial idea of scouting the Ryder Cup venue. However, Scheffler admitted that it was great to get all the golfers together at the Procore Championship week.

