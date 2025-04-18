Scottie Scheffler snatches club from caddie only to smash it on the ground

Scottie Scheffler is attempting to defend his title in the ongoing 2025 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. During the second round of the tournament, he was frustrated at his performance and took it out on his golf club.

Scheffler is currently the No. 1 golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking list. His professional golf career kicked off in 2018 and he has since won 13 PGA Tour events with three titles in the European Tour. He is also a two-time Major Championship winner with two Masters titles and two T2 finishes in the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

Last year, Scottie Scheffler won the RBC Heritage with 19-under. In this year’s tournament, he finished his first round at T2 and was in the middle of his second round when a shot didn’t go his way. The World No. 1 reacted by snatching his club from his caddie and using it to hit the ground in anger.

Take a look at the video here:

Scheffler put up an impressive performance in the first round of the RBC Heritage. He opened with two straight birdies and followed through with five more birdies. At the end of the day, he had no bogeys and carded a 64 to land at T2 in a tie with Russell Henley.

Notably, Justin Thomas took the lead after the first round of the tournament with 10-under, three strokes ahead of Scheffler and Henley. The second round is still ongoing on Friday.

Scottie Scheffler admits that he “played really solid” in the RBC Heritage Round 1

Following the conclusion of his first round at Hilton Head, Scottie Scheffler admitted that he played well. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“I felt like I played really solid. I gave myself a lot of looks out there. Definitely was in position most of the day. I think I maybe hit one errant tee ball and had to scramble but made a really good par there on 11. But outside of that, I felt like I kept the golf course in front of me for the most part.”

Here’s a look at Scottie Scheffler’s scorecard from the RBC Heritage round 1:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

