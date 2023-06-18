Scottie Scheffler tee times: Golfer’s US Open 2023 final round tee times explored

Scottie Scheffler's final round tee time for the 2023 US Open is set for 5:19 p.m. ET. Scheffler will have the advantage of watching the course conditions and the performance of the preceding groups before making his own successful bid. The young golfer has shown a lot of potential throughout the event and will try to make a big impact in the final round.

Scottie Scheffler will be playing alongside the legendary Rory McIlroy, making for a fascinating match for golf fans to watch. Both players have demonstrated excellent talents and competitiveness, and their pairing promises to be an exciting exhibition of strategy. With the US Open title on the line, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will be looking to put on a show and leave their stamp on the sport's history.

Ryo Ishikawa will, meanwhile, begin the final round of the US Open at 11:23 a.m. ET.

A diversified and talented field of golfers have competed for supremacy on the difficult course during the competition. The leaderboard will be updated following the conclusion of the final round, announcing the US Open 2023 champion.

Scottie Scheffler's standings at the US Open 2023

Scottie Scheffler has so far had an outstanding performance at the US Open 2023, presently ranking fourth on the leaderboard. He has shown consistency and skills throughout the event, with scores of 67, 68, and 68 in the first three rounds.

Scottie Scheffler is 7-under par heading into the final round, just three strokes behind co-leaders Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler.

Here are the complete final round tee times for the US Open (All times ET):

11:23 am - Ryo Ishikawa

11:34 am - Patrick Reed, Jacob Solomon

11:45 am - Adam Svensson, Maxwell Moldovan (a)

11:56 am - Ben Carr (a), David Puig

12:07 pm - Romain Langasque, Aldrich Potgieter (a)

12:18 pm - Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin

12:29 pm - Ryan Gerard, Mackenzie Hughes

12:40 pm - Yuto Katsuragawa, Gordon Sargent (a)

12:51 pm - Jordan Smith, Sam Bennett

1:07 pm - Nick Hardy, Sebastian Munoz

1:18 pm - Charley Hoffman, Sahith Theegala

1:29 pm - Andrew Putnam, Austin Eckroat

1:40 pm - Kevin Streelman, Sergio Garcia

1:51 pm - Sam Stevens, Tommy Fleetwood

2:02 pm - Jon Rahm, Dylan Wu

2:13 pm - Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy

2:24 pm - Billy Horschel, Patrick Rodgers

2:35 pm - Ryan Fox, Brian Harman

2:51 pm - Justin Suh, Eric Cole

3:02 pm - Sam Burns, Keith Mitchell

3:13 pm - Si Woo Kim, Joaquin Niemann

3:24 pm - Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton

3:35 pm - Cameron Young, Russell Henley

3:46 pm - Shane Lowry, Tony Finau

3:57 pm - Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:08 pm - Padraig Harrington, Patrick Cantlay

4:19 pm - Min Woo Lee, Viktor Hovland

4:35 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Smith

4:46 pm - Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim

4:57 pm - Ryutaro Nagano, Xander Schauffele

5:08 pm - Dustin Johnson, Harris English

5:19 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

5:30 pm - Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark

The US Open 2023 final leaderboard will be updated at the end of the final round.

