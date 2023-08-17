Scottie Scheffler tee times and pairing: When will the golfer tee off at the 2023 BMW Championship?

American golfer Scottie Scheffler will tee off for the 2023 BMW Championship on Thursday at 1:38 pm ET with reigning Masters winner Jon Rahm.

The second FedEx playoff will start this week on Thursday and will run through the weekend to have its final fourth round on Sunday at the Olympia Fields Country Club.

The top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings will tee off at this week's event, which has a stunning purse of $20 million, with the winner receiving a check of $3.6 million.

The last time the BMW Championship was held at the venue was in 2020 when Jon Rahm registered an incredible victory after defeating Dustin Johnson in a playoff. This year's tournament features a stellar field including defending champion Patrick Cantlay and 2023 FedEx St.Jude Championship winner Lucas Glover, who has been in excellent form these days.

The 2023 BMW Championship is scheduled to start with the first round at 9:26 am ET with JT Poston taking the first shot of the day with Brendon Todd, followed by Adam Svensson and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Harris English will pair up with Patrick Rodgers and Keegan Bradley will play alongside Rickie Fowler, who won the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Championship.

Scottie Scheffler last played at the 2023 FedEx St.Jude Championship and tied for the 31st position with Eric Cole, Brian Harman, Lee Hodges, Cameron Young, and Sam Ryder.

He started the tournament on August 10 and carded six birdies, one bogey, and one double bogey in the first round. He made six birdies and two bogeys in the second round and one birdie and two bogeys in the third to score 71.

Scheffler made five birdies, three bogeys, and one double bogey in the final round of the St.Jude Championship to finish with a total of 6 under par 274.

2023 BMW Championship tee times

Here are the 2023 BMW Championship round 1 tee times:

9:26 a.m. J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd

9:37 a.m. Adam Svensson, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:48 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Ben An

9:59 a.m. Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose

10:10 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

10:21 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka

10:32 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk

10:43 a.m. Russell Henley, Nick Taylor

10:54 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

11:10 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover

11:21 a.m. Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

11:32 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge

11:43 a.m. Cam Davis, Cameron Young

11:54 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole

12:05 p.m. Seamus Power, Lee Hodges

12:16 p.m. Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy

12:27 p.m. Chris Kirk, Sam Burns

12:43 p.m. Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton

12:54 p.m. Jason Day, Collin Morikawa

1:05 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim

1:16 p.m. Tony Finau, Taylor Moore

1:27 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark

1:38 p.m. Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

1:49 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

2:00 p.m. Harris English, Patrick Rodgers

It is worth noting that the top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings after the BMW Championship will progress to the Tour Championship, which will be held next week.