"Season was a movie" - Tiger Woods' T2 finish at the 2018 Valspar Championship leaves fans nostalgic 

Tiger Woods' spectacular finish at the 2018 Valspar Championship has recently garnered a lot of attention from fans. A video of the legendary golfer's T2 finish has resurfaced, leaving the fans nostalgic and showering their comments on X.

Ad

The 82-time PGA Tour winner participated in the Valspar Championship 2018 held in Innisbrook's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbour, Florida. Posted by NUCLR Golf, the video showed Woods swinging his club at the course. Although he finished T2, Tiger Woods scored a birdie at the 17th hole after nailing a 44-foot long putt.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In this tournament, Paul Casey won in the end after holding off Woods and Patrick Reed. The Englishman won the 2018 Valspar Championship with a one-stroke margin over the 15-time Major champion. He needed another birdie at the 18th hole to challenge Casey in a playoff. However, Tiger Woods' shot fell two feet short, and he ended up scoring a par.

Woods finished the tournament 9-under 275, tying for second place on the 2018 Valspar Championship leaderboard. He had an overall score of 70-68-67-70 in the four rounds at Copperhead Course. The video showed commentators praising Tiger Woods' strategy as he kept giving his best at the game.

Ad

Fans on X have reacted to this video, talking about the golfer's skills and performance in the comments.

"The 2018 comeback season was a movie he seemingly played well every start he had," a fan praised Woods.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That was a great swing he had," another one complemented Woods.

"Take me back," someone else commented.

"If not for that car crash, I find it hard not seeing him winning at least one more major. His swing was in such a good place not long after this," an X user replied below Tiger Woods' video.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Man he has aged a ton the last 7 years", another fan wrote.

"Who won?", someone else asked in the comments.

Tiger Woods' PGA Tour return remains uncertain

Tiger Woods has been out of competitive or tournament golf for around eight months now. He last played in The Royal Troon last year, where he started at The Open Championship. In 2024, Woods finished in 60th place on The Masters leaderboard and missed the cut in all the other Majors.

Ad

Woods had a car crash back in 2021. Last year, he was struggling between the rounds as he faced leg injuries and back pain. Woods did not play in any other PGA Tour event after July 2024. In September last year, Woods had the sixth microdisectomy of his professional career. He played at the 2024 PNC Championship with his son Charlie, but did not tee off at the 2024 Hero World Challenge.

In February this year, Woods was set to return to the PGA Tour at Torrey Pines. However, the legendary golfer missed the Genesis Invitational following the sudden passing of his mother Kultida. Although he played in TGL events, Woods did not participate in the Players Championship as well. His recent Achilles Tendon surgery has left an uncertainty for him to play at The Masters in April 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback