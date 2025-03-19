Serena Williams' husband and TGL investor reignites talk of Tiger Woods' indoor league recruiting female stars

Serena Williams and her husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian are also TGL investors. Ohanian and Williams are co-owners of the Los Angeles Golf Club in the tech-forward league.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL is a one-of-a-kind league that aims to combine technology and golf to give a thrilling experience to fans. The league brought on board several notable investors and players alike. In it's inaugral season, the golfers were restricted to the PGA Tour only.

However, over the course of the past few months, there have been requests for the inclusion of LPGA stars in TGL as well. Alexis Ohanian had previously shown great interest in recruiting female stars. Recently, he once again ignited the talks about it.

The venture capitalist mentioned seeing golfers such as Rose Zhang, Nelly Korda or Charley Hull on social media and noticing the amount of "untapped potential" there was in the female golf circuit. He further added (via Marca):

"And for the same reason, that the PGA Tour has tradition, and all the things that restrain the guys from being their whole selves while playing, it's an even stronger Kryptonite for women, who-at least in my experience with women's soccer, women's track, women's basketball, all these places that I've been investing-they so overperform with storytelling."

Ohanian was "excited" about the prospect of introducing a female team on the TGL.

"And whether it's on social media, or broadly, they're just much more compelling. I'm very excited about the prospect of having a women's team in the TGL, as well as seeing what happens when we can do crossovers," he added.

In February, Rose Zhang joined the ownership group for The Bay Golf Club. She had also shown interest in bringing top female golfers on board the TGL. The Stanford student had believed Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull and Megan Khang would be good additions to TGL.

When is the first-ever TGL Championship?

TGL presented by SoFi: Semifinals (Source: Getty)

The first-ever TGL Championship will take place on March 24th and 25th, 2025. The TGL semi-finals were held this week on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, New York Golf Club went against Los Angeles Golf Club. The former prevailed, 6-4. Atlanta Drive GC took on The Bay Golf Club on Tuesday and recorded a resounding victory by winning 9-3.

New York Golf Club will go against Atlanta Drive GC in the maiden TGL Championship next week. Whichever team comes out on top will be named the first-ever SoFi winners.

