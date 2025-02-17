TGL investor Rose Zhang demands Tiger Woods pay attention to “world renowned” Charley Hull & Nelly Korda’s induction in the simulator league

The Tiger Woods-led TGL recently completed 5 weeks, as the Los Angeles Golf Club beat Boston Common Golf with a score of 6-2 earlier this month. In the five weeks of the TMRW Golf League, fans have been able to witness some of the best names in the sport compete in the indoor simulator league.
However, while the league already has some of the biggest names in the sport, TGL investor Rose Zhang demanded that Tiger Woods pay attention to LPGA Tour veterans like Charley Hull and Nelly Korda. In an interview with The Athletic, Zhang spoke about this issue in detail and said:
"We’re talking about popular characters here. To start off, in my opinion, I’d love to see Meghan Khang hop on there. She knows how to talk, that’s for sure. Charley Hull is a world renowned name, it’d be really entertaining to see what she does. If you want really good players, you’ve got Lydia Ko, you’ve got Nelly Korda."
The ongoing season of TGL does not feature women golfers. However, Zhang might have her wish come true soon as reports last year suggested the league held talks with the Ladies Professional Golf Association about collaborating and exploring a mixed and women's event.
As for Rose Zhang, she was seen competing in the 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. In this tournament held at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Zhang scored 70-71-71-68 to finish T10. As of this writing, the HGV Tournament of Champions is the only tournament Rose Zhang played in 2025.
How much did Rose Zhang earn playing at the 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions?
The 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions had a purse of $2 million. While the lion's share of this purse went to the tournament winner A Lim Kim ($300,00), Rose Zhang earned $45,470 for her T10 finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout at the 2025 HGV Tournament of Champions:
- 1 A Lim Kim $300,000
- 2 Nelly Korda $227,854
- 3 Linn Grant $165,292
- T4 Jin Young Ko $115,392
- T4 Minjee Lee $115,392
- 6 Lydia Ko $84,205
- 7 Lauren Coughlin $70,483
- 8 Rio Takeda $61,751
- 9 Leona Maguire $55,514
- T10 Hyo Joo Kim $45,470
- T10 Ashleigh Buhai $45,470
- T10 Pajaree Anannarukarn $45,470
- T10 Rose Zhang $45,470
- T14 Haeran Ryu $35,304
- T14 Brooke M. Henderson $35,304
- T14 Celine Boutier $35,304
- T14 Elizabeth Szokol $35,304
- T18 Megan Khang $30,314
- T18 Angel Yin $30,314
- T20 Hannah Green $28,193
- T20 Patty Tavatanakit $28,193
- T22 Amy Yang $25,698
- T22 Allisen Corpuz $25,698
- T22 Cheyenne Knight $25,698
- T25 Ayaka Furue $23,391
- T25 Bailey Tardy $23,391
- 27 Alexa Pano $22,080
- 28 Jasmine Suwannapura $21,207
- 29 Linnea Strom $20,334
- T30 Yuka Saso $19,211
- T30 Moriya Jutanugarn $19,211
- 32 Chanettee Wannasaen $18,088