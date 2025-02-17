TGL investor Rose Zhang demands Tiger Woods pay attention to “world renowned” Charley Hull & Nelly Korda’s induction in the simulator league

The Tiger Woods-led TGL recently completed 5 weeks, as the Los Angeles Golf Club beat Boston Common Golf with a score of 6-2 earlier this month. In the five weeks of the TMRW Golf League, fans have been able to witness some of the best names in the sport compete in the indoor simulator league.

However, while the league already has some of the biggest names in the sport, TGL investor Rose Zhang demanded that Tiger Woods pay attention to LPGA Tour veterans like Charley Hull and Nelly Korda. In an interview with The Athletic, Zhang spoke about this issue in detail and said:

"We’re talking about popular characters here. To start off, in my opinion, I’d love to see Meghan Khang hop on there. She knows how to talk, that’s for sure. Charley Hull is a world renowned name, it’d be really entertaining to see what she does. If you want really good players, you’ve got Lydia Ko, you’ve got Nelly Korda."

The ongoing season of TGL does not feature women golfers. However, Zhang might have her wish come true soon as reports last year suggested the league held talks with the Ladies Professional Golf Association about collaborating and exploring a mixed and women's event.

As for Rose Zhang, she was seen competing in the 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. In this tournament held at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Zhang scored 70-71-71-68 to finish T10. As of this writing, the HGV Tournament of Champions is the only tournament Rose Zhang played in 2025.

How much did Rose Zhang earn playing at the 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions?

LPGA Tour veteran Rose Zhang clicked during Round 3 of the 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions [Image via Getty]

The 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions had a purse of $2 million. While the lion's share of this purse went to the tournament winner A Lim Kim ($300,00), Rose Zhang earned $45,470 for her T10 finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout at the 2025 HGV Tournament of Champions:

1 A Lim Kim $300,000

2 Nelly Korda $227,854

3 Linn Grant $165,292

T4 Jin Young Ko $115,392

T4 Minjee Lee $115,392

6 Lydia Ko $84,205

7 Lauren Coughlin $70,483

8 Rio Takeda $61,751

9 Leona Maguire $55,514

T10 Hyo Joo Kim $45,470

T10 Ashleigh Buhai $45,470

T10 Pajaree Anannarukarn $45,470

T10 Rose Zhang $45,470

T14 Haeran Ryu $35,304

T14 Brooke M. Henderson $35,304

T14 Celine Boutier $35,304

T14 Elizabeth Szokol $35,304

T18 Megan Khang $30,314

T18 Angel Yin $30,314

T20 Hannah Green $28,193

T20 Patty Tavatanakit $28,193

T22 Amy Yang $25,698

T22 Allisen Corpuz $25,698

T22 Cheyenne Knight $25,698

T25 Ayaka Furue $23,391

T25 Bailey Tardy $23,391

27 Alexa Pano $22,080

28 Jasmine Suwannapura $21,207

29 Linnea Strom $20,334

T30 Yuka Saso $19,211

T30 Moriya Jutanugarn $19,211

32 Chanettee Wannasaen $18,088

