Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian pledges to be back 'bigger and better' to settle 'unfinished business' after his golf team LAGC's TGL exit

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's co-owned Los Angeles Golf Club lost to New York Golf Club in the semifinals, thus ending their TGL title hopes. However, Ohanian remains optimistic for next season.

LAGC entered the semifinal as favorites, but Steve Cohen's co-owned New York Golf Club staged an upset at SoFi Stadium, securing a 6-4 victory over Alexis Ohanian's team.

New York took the lead after Xander Schauffele sank a birdie putt on the eighth hole, set up by Cameron Young. Schauffele then defeated LAGC’s star player, Collin Morikawa, on the 10th and 13th holes. Meanwhile, Rickie Fowler added another point by beating Tommy Fleetwood on the 11th.

Despite his team's shocking defeat, Ohanian remained optimistic for next season, aiming to be "bigger and better." He shared a clip on X, congratulating Steve Cohen's team and later honoring LAGC fans.

"First things first congratulations to Steve and New York Golf Club. Go get them in the championship. All the L.A Golf Club fans, thank you for being such an amazing supporters, thanks for believing in our team from the very start," he said.

The Reddit co-founder ended with a positive outlook, saying:

"But we have so much more to do, a lot of unfinished business. I am just so proud of our guys, so grateful to all of you day 1 fans. And we will be back, bigger,better than ever before next season. So thank you so much LA and we'll get back at it."

Team New York secured a spot in next week's best-of-three championship series following Monday's (August 17) win. They will face either Bay Golf Club or Atlanta Drive GC.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wants the inclusion of women's golf in TGL

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at Sportico's Invest in Sports New York - Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, is a strong supporter of women's sports, actively promoting their growth. In a recent interview with Front Office Sports, the Reddit co-founder shared his hopes for TGL's expansion into women's golf.

"My very first question, at the very first pitch, was: ‘Why aren’t you doing the LPGA? When are you doing the LPGA?’ So, I invested under the condition that I’d have a right of first refusal for an L.A. women’s golf team. So, I have that, and I’m gonna exercise it," Ohanian said.

Ohanian noted the immense untapped potential in women's golf, citing players like Rose Zhang, Nelly Korda, and Charley Hull.

"Once I started spending a little time—you get on social media, you’re following Rose Zhang, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, you’re just like, oh my god, there’s so much untapped potential here," he added.

Apart from Ohanian, his wife Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams also co-own the Los Angeles Golf Club.

