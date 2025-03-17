Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian vows to push for women's golf in TGL, eyes Nelly Korda & other stars to exercise LAGC rights

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, plans to bring women's golf to TGL. The Los Angeles Golf Club owner holds the right of first refusal for an L.A. women's team and sees stars like Nelly Korda as key to its potential.

In conversation with Front Office Sports ahead of the TGL's playoffs beginning on Monday, March 17, Ohanian revealed his plans to include the LPGA Tour in the TGL.

The 41-year-old is one of the biggest investors in women's sports, so, it comes as no surprise that he planned to include women's golf from the very beginning.

"My very first question, at the very first pitch, was: ‘Why aren’t you doing the LPGA? When are you doing the LPGA?’ So, I invested under the condition that I’d have a right of first refusal for an L.A. women’s golf team. So, I have that, and I’m gonna exercise it," Ohanian disclosed.

Ohanian also expressed his enthusiasm for women's golf, highlighting the "untapped potential" he has observed from the likes of World No. 1 Nelly Korda.

"Once I started spending a little time—you get on social media, you’re following Rose Zhang, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, you’re just like, oh my god, there’s so much untapped potential here," he said.

Drawing from his experience investing in women's sports, including soccer, track, and basketball, the entrepreneur emphasized that female athletes excel in storytelling. He believes it makes them particularly compelling figures on and off social media.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian asserts ownership priority for women’s golf team in TGL, open to mixed format transition

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at TGL - Source: Getty

During the aforementioned interview, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was asked if he would settle for a mixed format of the TGL instead of a dedicated women's format.

He reaffirmed his strong belief in TGL expanding to women’s teams. However, he was also open to mixed-format solutions.

"I have literally written into the contract that I have a right of first refusal on the women’s team in L.A. That is the reason why I wanted to own a team. If there’s a solution in transition, and it’s a mixed format—awesome, cool, let’s go. But yes, I would want all the above," he said.

In the current inaugural edition of TGL, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's LAGC seeded first in the league stage. They will take on New York Golf Club in the playoffs on Monday, March 17.

