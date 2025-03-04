Serena Williams & husband Alexis Ohanian beam with joy as their golf team LAGC clinches top seed in TGL playoffs after thrilling comeback win

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian celebrated their TGL team Los Angeles Golf Club's table-topping finish after defeating The Bay Golf Club. Bay was undefeated and led over the LAGC but Williams' team staged a thrilling comeback to earn an advantage in the playoffs.

On Monday, March 3, LAGC, who had already clinched a playoff spot, was up against the undefeated Bay to battle for the top spot in the league. After eight holes were played, LAGC saw themselves behind by 0-3 but ultimately won the match 5-3.

Williams and Ohanian were in the SoFi Center cheering their team on per usual. After the match, the American tennis icon took to her Instagram Story and celebrated their table-topping finish saying:

"We're number one now baby!"

Her video then panned to Ohanian who gestured No. 1 with his finger.

Serena Williams' Instagram Story. (Instagram @serenawilliams)

The playoff field for the SoFi Cup is now set. LAGC have clinched the top seed with Bay settling for second. Atlanta Drive has earned the third seed while New York Golf Club clinched the fourth and final one.

However, it should be noted that the league match between Atlanta and Jupiter Links is yet to be played. If Atlanta wins by +11 holes (the biggest in the TGL), they can move up to second seed.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian co-owns Los Angeles Golf Club along with their family

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams at the TGL presented by SoFi - Source: Getty

Los Angeles Golf Club was confirmed as the first TGL team in June 2023. Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian, their daughters Olympia and Adira, and her sister Venus Williams co-own the team.

In a statement at the time, Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, called LAGC "another piece" of his legacy.

"To wit, my wife Serena and I have enjoyed as Olympia’s taken a liking to golf, so I’m proud to announce that they’re both owners in this club as well — as is the little one on the way! This is another piece of the legacy I’m building for my family and I hope this team can become a part of many families’ lives, too," Ohanian said (via TGLgolf.com).

Moreover, sporting stars Antetokounmpo brothers and Alex Morgan are also limited partners in the franchise.

Up next for LAGC are the TGL playoffs, beginning March 17. As the top team, they will face the fourth seed, New York Golf Club, in a one-off match. The winner will play in a three-match series final against the winner of Bay Golf vs. Atlanta Drive.

