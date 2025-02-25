Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian beams with pride as his golf team clinches TGL playoff spot with impressive comeback win

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently celebrated the thrilling triumph of his co-owned TGL (Tomorrow's Golf League) team, Los Angeles Golf Club, against New York Golf Club. Much to the Reddit co-founder's delight, the victory secured the team's spot in the playoffs.

LAGC faced a daunting 4-0 deficit on the 12th tee, with just a two-percent chance of winning. Collin Morikawa played a decisive role, securing the final point in the closest-to-the-pin overtime. His shot landed 6 feet from the hole, surpassing Rickie Fowler’s 9-foot-7 attempt, sealing a remarkable triumph. With this, Alexis Ohanian's co-owned team became the table toppers and the first to qualify for the playoffs.

Furthermore, the team's remarkable comeback thrilled Ohanian, who, as always, shared his excitement on X.

"So proud of this team. HELL of a comeback. Playoff berth clinched. And the job's not finished!" He wrote.

TGL's official handle shared that LAGC had qualified for the playoffs. In response, Serena Williams' husband reacted:

"Never a doubt!" He said.

The Reddit co-founder is a strong advocate for women's sports and frequently supports the cause. Recently, he took to social media to promote Los Angeles Golf Club's first all-ladies invitational event.

Ohanian co-owns the golf team alongside his wife, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, and her sister, seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams. Interestingly, their seven-year-old daughter Olympia, also holds an ownership stake in the team.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian corrects error after daughter Olympia's golf club "co-owner" status was overlooked

Alexis Ohanian at Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

As mentioned earlier, Olympia Ohanian is a major shareholder in LAGC. However, a recent error before the team’s TGL match prompted Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, to issue a correction. ESPNW’s official X handle shared a clip of Williams arriving at the arena with Olympia, captioned:

"Los Angeles Golf Club co-owner Serena Williams is in the house for the @TGL match between @WeAreLAGC and @atlantadrivegc."

The tech entrepreneur later noticed that Olympia's ownership status was overlooked and promptly ensured she received due recognition alongside her mother.

"And LAGC co-owner @OlympiaOhanian," he wrote.

Speaking to TGL in 2023, Ohanian expressed his and Williams' joy over Olympia’s growing interest in golf and proudly announced the seven-year-old’s ownership stake in the team.

"To wit, my wife Serena and I have enjoyed as Olympia’s taken a liking to golf, so I’m proud to announce that they’re both owners in this club as well — as is the little one on the way! This is another piece of the legacy I’m building for my family and I hope this team can become a part of many families’ lives, too," he said.

Ohanian and Williams married in 2017, two months after welcoming Olympia. They later welcomed their younger daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in 2023.

