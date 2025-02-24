Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian beams with pride over LAGC's first all-ladies invitational, with shoutout to Kendrick Lamar

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has taken to social media to promote Los Angeles Golf Club's LAGC) first all-ladies invitational event. The couple is personally and financially invested in several sporting ventures. However, Ohanian has taken a particular interest in golf since the couple's seven-year-old daughter Olympia took up the sport.

Ohanian has previously revealed that Olympia's interest in golf was first piqued when Tiger Woods gifted her a set of clubs. One thing led to another until Williams and Ohanian became major investors in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's much-publicized TGL venture and part-owners of one of the six participating teams: the Los Angeles Golf Club.

Daughter Olympia is also an investor in LAGC, making her the youngest-ever owner of the sports team. Ohanian is also involved with the Southern California Golf Association (SCGA), which is barely a 15-minute drive from where Serena Williams and Venus Williams grew up in Compton. Thus, the couple is acutely aware of the importance of sport in deprived communities.

Ohanian has posted an image of the first Women's and Girls' invitational event involving both the LAGC and the SAGC on Instagram. He accompanied the image with the song "Peekaboo" by Kendrick Lamar, stressing the uniqueness of the gathering:

"@wearelagc Built different"

Alexis Ohanian, the founder of Reddit and once touted by Forbes as the "Mayor of the Internet" is a huge supporter of women's sports in the US. He once compared the difficulty of getting traction for female sports to his early days trying to build Reddit.

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian are major investors in many sports

Undeterred, Alexis Ohanian has taken a major interest in women's basketball. The Armenian businessman has donated an undisclosed sum to the University of Virginia (UVA) women's basketball program and made a long-term commitment to the team.

The family's sporting investment also extends to Serena's stake in the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The pair is also co-owners of soccer's Angel City FC. Through their connection to Angel City, Ohanian became aware of the Los Angeles Golf Club and was persuaded to invest in Wood's TGL venture. He told foremagazine.com that Woods pitched him the TGL idea, and he couldn't resist:

“I took the pitch, and I was smitten by it — this idea of bringing golf to a much larger community and creating a nice, fan-friendly environment for a couple of hours … the players are mic’d, it’s action-packed. It felt more like the NFL or NBA courtside experience that I know and love.”

Both Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian come from humble beginnings. The Armenian businessman is giving back to the community with his involvement in the LAGC and SCGA events. His Instagram post, together with Olympia's interest in the sport, suggests he's invested in both organizations' future.

