Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian & daughter Olympia show their support for UVA women's basketball team in narrow defeat to Miami Hurricanes

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, and his seven-year-old daughter, Olympia, attended the intense women's basketball match between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Miami Hurricanes at the Watsco Center on January 30, 2025. The Cavaliers, despite a strong start by the end of the first quarter, narrowly missed victory in favor of the Hurricanes.

The Cavaliers started strong, establishing a commanding 13-point lead early in the game. However, the Hurricanes made a remarkable comeback in the final minutes, securing their victory with a score of 77-74.

Ohanian, a proud University of Virginia alumnus, shared his excitement on social media before the game. He posted a picture of the court and a hilarious selfie with Olympia. The 41-year-old encouraged the Cavaliers with the rallying cry:

"Let’s go HOOS."

In late December 2024, Alexis Ohanian made a landmark donation of $1 million to the Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball team. This generous gift was not only the largest donation ever received by the team but also the second-largest contribution to the University of Virginia's women's athletics program overall.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian discussed his significant donation to the UVA women's basketball team

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian announced that he has contributed over $1 million to the University of Virginia's women's basketball program. The Reddit co-founder, who graduated from UVA in 2005, shared the news last month, alongside the university.

"It's probably the question I get the most often these days - When are you going to make moves in women's basketball? I am proud to support the women's program at my alma mater with this donation. It's time to bring the nation's best hoops talent to Charlottesville and win some championships in the next four years," Serena Williams' husband said during the announcement.

Following the announcement, Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal further details about his collaboration with the university. He explained that his donation would total seven figures, spread out over several years.

"I've talked about raising the volume on how excellent women's college basketball is for years now... But I've finally made an investment! Multiple years + seven figures — I'm thrilled to help in push forward women's basketball, starting with my stomping grounds: @UVAWomensHoops to make this team a championship contender in the next 4 years," Ohanian wrote.

Alexis Ohanian, a dedicated sports enthusiast, has made investments in Angel City FC and the Los Angeles Golf Club. Additionally, he founded a women's track and field startup named Athlos.

