Shane Lowry gets Luke Donald’s support on his ultimatum to complete Major dream

A few weeks from now, Shane Lowry suffered from one of the most unfortunate breaks in golf. The PGA Tour pro missed the cut at the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club. Now, he has received a big boost from a prominent figure in the Ryder Cup.

With three majors already done, golfers are gearing up for the last major of this year at Royal Portrush. Like other pros, the past champion is also preparing to take a shot at the 2025 Open Championship title.

Today, Shane Lowry ended up receiving some words of appraisal from Team Europe's Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald. With Bethpage Black still months away, Donald was recently busy breaking down the par-3 13th hole of the iconic Open Championship venue.

In a recently released clip on X (previously Twitter) by The Open, the Team Europe Ryder Cup Captain described the factors that come into play. While talking about the demanding "Feather Bed", Donald talked about Shane Lowry's 2019 Open Championship Round 3 performance.

"I think Shane was a favourite amongst the crowd. Had an amazing third round 63. I think got him in position... the course held up to its own. It was quite wet, quite windy. Those are the conditions that Shane likes and controlling your golf ball."

He also revealed the secret of succeeding in a setup like Royal Portrush.

"Not getting it too up in the air... keeping it on the ground. Those are sort of the hallmarks of people who do well around Open championships... people who can be very visual players, hit shots, not just have one kind of shot."

Shane Lowry won the 148th Open at the Northern Ireland golf venue. Amidst tough conditions and windy weather, Lowry's 197 over 54 holes set a new record at Royal Portrush since it was remodelled in 2016.

On Sunday, Lowry won the 2019 Open Championship with a 1-over-par 72 in the final round. His total score after 72 holes was 15 under par.

Shane Lowry expresses hopes for a second win at Royal Portrush.

As of now, Shane Lowry currently stands in the 5th spot of Europe's Ryder Cup rankings with 1202.11 points. The competition at Bethpage Black is still far in comparison to the upcoming major in Royal Portrush.

In the Sky Sports Golf podcast, Shane Lowry's statement indicated that he wants to win the Open Championship for a second time. The one-time major winner said (quoted by Sky Sports):

"I felt like I should have won the US Open that year... learned a lot from that and I felt like I used that at Portrush. Would I give Portrush for that? No, absolutely not, but I feel like maybe I should have two [wins]."

On July 17, 2025, Lowry will make a thirteenth attempt to win the title at the Open Championship. Till now, he has made 7 cuts, secured a win and locked in three top 10s in the aforementioned golf major.

