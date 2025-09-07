  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Shane Lowry makes 11-yo fan's dream come true with Make-A-Wish round at Irish Open

Shane Lowry makes 11-yo fan's dream come true with Make-A-Wish round at Irish Open

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Sep 07, 2025 03:37 GMT
Shane Lowry and Make-A-Wish fan at the Irish Open _ Source: X/@DPWorldTour
Shane Lowry and A Make-A-Wish fan at the Irish Open _ Source: X/@DPWorldTour

Three-time PGA Tour winner Shane Lowry is competing in the ongoing Amgen Irish Open at The K Club. During the tournament, he made a young fan’s dream come true.

Ad

11-year-old Daire Coyle who is in remission from Acute Myeloid Leukemia has always had a dream to play golf and walk the fairways with Lowry. When Lowry and the Make-A-Wish foundation heard about the young fan’s wish, they made it come true during the Irish Open.

A video shared on X by the DP World Tour captured the wholesome moment Shane Lowry and Coyle walked the fairways at The K Club. The two chatted and exchanged laughs as the former asked the latter questions about school and golf.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As they walked on the course, Lowry told Daire Coyle to ask him anything and the young fan said:

“Could you keep playing for nine to ten years, so I can play against you on a Sunday?”
“So when you’re 20? When you’re 20, I’ll be 47 – God, I hope I’m playing in ten years,” Lowry replied.
Ad

Coyle got to watch Lowry hit some holes. When they reached The K Club’s ninth hole, the 11-year-old made a putt from the fringe of the green and tapped the ball into the hole, while the spectators cheered and clapped for him.

During a post-round press conference, Shane Lowry spoke about the experience, saying it was nice to be involved in it. Lowry shared that when he asked 11-year-old Coyle who his favorite golfer was, the youngster immediately named Rory McIlroy. With a smile, Lowry joked that McIlroy might just be his favorite as well.

Ad

“I was semi-confident about getting the pick” - Shane Lowry speaks on being selected for the Ryder Cup

Luke Donald selected Shane Lowry as his first captain’s pick for the European Ryder Cup team this year. During a press conference at The K Club, Lowry was asked to share his thoughts on getting picked to play in the biennial tournament and he admitted that he wasn’t sure he would make the team.

Ad
“I felt like I didn't have a great playoffs. I played better as the time went on. I felt like I played really, really good at the TOUR Championship, which I thought really helped me, but I also knew what I could add to the team. So I was semi-confident about getting the pick, but to actually receive the call and know fully -- you can't expect anything in this game,” he said.

Lowry said that he was “unfortunate” to miss out on automatically making the team. However, he is “happy” that he got picked and is looking forward to the competition. He further acknowledged that winning will be a “really tough task” for the European team, but expressed confidence in the team’s ability to dominate.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications