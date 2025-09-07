Shane Lowry makes 11-yo fan's dream come true with Make-A-Wish round at Irish Open

Three-time PGA Tour winner Shane Lowry is competing in the ongoing Amgen Irish Open at The K Club. During the tournament, he made a young fan’s dream come true.11-year-old Daire Coyle who is in remission from Acute Myeloid Leukemia has always had a dream to play golf and walk the fairways with Lowry. When Lowry and the Make-A-Wish foundation heard about the young fan’s wish, they made it come true during the Irish Open.A video shared on X by the DP World Tour captured the wholesome moment Shane Lowry and Coyle walked the fairways at The K Club. The two chatted and exchanged laughs as the former asked the latter questions about school and golf.As they walked on the course, Lowry told Daire Coyle to ask him anything and the young fan said:“Could you keep playing for nine to ten years, so I can play against you on a Sunday?”“So when you’re 20? When you’re 20, I’ll be 47 – God, I hope I’m playing in ten years,” Lowry replied.Coyle got to watch Lowry hit some holes. When they reached The K Club’s ninth hole, the 11-year-old made a putt from the fringe of the green and tapped the ball into the hole, while the spectators cheered and clapped for him.During a post-round press conference, Shane Lowry spoke about the experience, saying it was nice to be involved in it. Lowry shared that when he asked 11-year-old Coyle who his favorite golfer was, the youngster immediately named Rory McIlroy. With a smile, Lowry joked that McIlroy might just be his favorite as well.“I was semi-confident about getting the pick” - Shane Lowry speaks on being selected for the Ryder CupLuke Donald selected Shane Lowry as his first captain’s pick for the European Ryder Cup team this year. During a press conference at The K Club, Lowry was asked to share his thoughts on getting picked to play in the biennial tournament and he admitted that he wasn’t sure he would make the team.“I felt like I didn't have a great playoffs. I played better as the time went on. I felt like I played really, really good at the TOUR Championship, which I thought really helped me, but I also knew what I could add to the team. So I was semi-confident about getting the pick, but to actually receive the call and know fully -- you can't expect anything in this game,” he said.Lowry said that he was “unfortunate” to miss out on automatically making the team. However, he is “happy” that he got picked and is looking forward to the competition. He further acknowledged that winning will be a “really tough task” for the European team, but expressed confidence in the team’s ability to dominate.