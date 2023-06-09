Shane Lowry's resilience shines at the RBC Canadian Open, paving the way for US Open

Shane Lowry had a tough round on Thursday, June 8, at the RBC Canadian Open when finished with a score of 72. He started the game with a birdie on the second hold. He made a double bogey, a birdie, and a bogey on the first nine holes of the opening round of the Canadian Open.
He made a birdie on the 10th hole, followed by a bogey on the 11th hole. Lowry made another birdie on the 13th hole and then carded two more birdies on the last three holes to finish at an even score of 72.
The RBC Canadian Open is a warm-up event for the golfers before the start of the US Open next week. Despite the tough start at the Canadian Open, Shane Lowry is looking to make the cut in the second round.
“At the end of the day, this is business and my job is playing golf. The more that I can focus on that and focus on the birdies and the bogeys instead of the stuff that’s happened in the boardroom, I’ll be much happier." Lowry said.
After the inaugural round, Aaron Rai topped the leaderboard in a four-way tie alongside Chesson Hadley, Corey Conners, and Justin Lower with a score of under five.
2023 RBC Canadian Open round 1 leaderboard
After the first round of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Corey Conners is aiming for victory and making history by becoming the first Canadian to win the event.
Rory McIlroy, the defending champion, is suffering with his game following the unexpected news of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger. He came in 37th place with a score of less than one.
"I got a good night's sleep last night. So it was nice to sort of recharge the batteries. I would say my energy levels on Tuesday and Wednesday were diminishing quite quickly," McIlroy said.
"But I slept well last night and honestly felt - it was an early start this morning. The alarm went at 4:15. But I felt good out there. I'll do a little bit of practice this afternoon. Then I'll get another good night's sleep tonight, and I'll be fine," he added.
Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open Round 1:
- T1. Aaron Rai
- T1. Justin Lower
- T1. Corey Conners
- T1. Chesson Hadley
- T5. Brendon Todd
- T5. Seonghyeon Kim
- T5. Will Gordon
- T5. Carl Yuan
- T5. Brice Garnett
- T5. Jonathan Byrd
- T5. Matt Fitrpatrick
- T5. Mark Hubbard
- T5. Ryan Gerard
- T14. Callum Tarren
- T14. Andrew Novak
- T14. Mackenzie Hughes
- T14. Richy Werenski
- T14. James Hahn
- T14. Taylor Pendrith
- T14. Ryan Moore
- T14. Akshay Bhatia
- T14. Harry Hall
- T14. Eric Cole
- T14. Justin Rose
- T14. Ludvig Glover
- T14. Roger Sloan
- T14. Cody Gribble
- T29. Nate Lashley
- T29. Sam Bennett
- T29. Ryan Brehm
- T29. Tommy Fleetwood
- T29. Peter Malnati
- T29. C.T. Pan
- T29. Scott Piercy
- T29. Russell Knox