Shane Lowry's resilience shines at the RBC Canadian Open, paving the way for US Open

Shane Lowry had a tough round on Thursday, June 8, at the RBC Canadian Open when finished with a score of 72. He started the game with a birdie on the second hold. He made a double bogey, a birdie, and a bogey on the first nine holes of the opening round of the Canadian Open.

He made a birdie on the 10th hole, followed by a bogey on the 11th hole. Lowry made another birdie on the 13th hole and then carded two more birdies on the last three holes to finish at an even score of 72.

The RBC Canadian Open is a warm-up event for the golfers before the start of the US Open next week. Despite the tough start at the Canadian Open, Shane Lowry is looking to make the cut in the second round.

“At the end of the day, this is business and my job is playing golf. The more that I can focus on that and focus on the birdies and the bogeys instead of the stuff that’s happened in the boardroom, I’ll be much happier." Lowry said.

After the inaugural round, Aaron Rai topped the leaderboard in a four-way tie alongside Chesson Hadley, Corey Conners, and Justin Lower with a score of under five.

2023 RBC Canadian Open round 1 leaderboard

After the first round of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Corey Conners is aiming for victory and making history by becoming the first Canadian to win the event.

Rory McIlroy, the defending champion, is suffering with his game following the unexpected news of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger. He came in 37th place with a score of less than one.

"I got a good night's sleep last night. So it was nice to sort of recharge the batteries. I would say my energy levels on Tuesday and Wednesday were diminishing quite quickly," McIlroy said.

"But I slept well last night and honestly felt - it was an early start this morning. The alarm went at 4:15. But I felt good out there. I'll do a little bit of practice this afternoon. Then I'll get another good night's sleep tonight, and I'll be fine," he added.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open Round 1:

T1. Aaron Rai

T1. Justin Lower

T1. Corey Conners

T1. Chesson Hadley

T5. Brendon Todd

T5. Seonghyeon Kim

T5. Will Gordon

T5. Carl Yuan

T5. Brice Garnett

T5. Jonathan Byrd

T5. Matt Fitrpatrick

T5. Mark Hubbard

T5. Ryan Gerard

T14. Callum Tarren

T14. Andrew Novak

T14. Mackenzie Hughes

T14. Richy Werenski

T14. James Hahn

T14. Taylor Pendrith

T14. Ryan Moore

T14. Akshay Bhatia

T14. Harry Hall

T14. Eric Cole

T14. Justin Rose

T14. Ludvig Glover

T14. Roger Sloan

T14. Cody Gribble

T29. Nate Lashley

T29. Sam Bennett

T29. Ryan Brehm

T29. Tommy Fleetwood

T29. Peter Malnati

T29. C.T. Pan

T29. Scott Piercy

T29. Russell Knox

Poll : 0 votes