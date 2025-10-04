"Shohei Ohtani's not a real person" - Max Homa shares his take on the Los Angeles Dodgers ace

American professional golfer Max Homa is currently playing in the Sanderson Farms Championship which is being held at the Country Club of Jackson. After three rounds in this competition, Homa finds himself tied for 6th place, and has a good chance of winning on Sunday. While Homa is a golfer who will surely look to battle and win the tournament on the final day, before he does that, the golfer shared his views on Los Angeles Dodgers ace Shohei Ohtani. On X (formerly Twitter), Homa appeared on SiriusXM PGA Tour where he lavished praise on Ohtani. When asked what does Ohtani have in store for the Philadelphia Phillies, the 34-year-old professional golfer said:&quot;I don't know but it's pretty amazing what he does man. I saw him pitch live a couple of weeks ago. He's just not a real person.&quot; [0:58 onwards]You can check what Max Homa said in the post below:For those unware, Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. While the Dodgers have a balanced side ahead of the fixture, Ohtani will be the most important player on field for the LA-based side. On the other hand, Max Homa will prepare to try and win the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday. While the golfer is currently in sixth spot, he has the required momentum to win after shooting a brilliant 8-under par in Round 3 of the competition. A look at Max Homa's scorecard in Round 3 of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025Here is a detailed look at Max Homa's scorecard in Round 3 of the Sanderson Farms Championship:par 4 Hole 1: 4par 4 Hole 2: 3 (birdie)par 5 Hole 3: 3 (eagle)par 3 Hole 4: 2 (birdie)par 5 Hole 5: 4 (birdie)par 4 Hole 6: 4par 3 Hole 7: 3par 4 Hole 8: 4par 4 Hole 9: 3 (birdie)par 3 Hole 10: 3 par 5 Hole 11: 4 (birdie)par 4 Hole 12: 4par 3 Hole 13: 3par 5 Hole 14: 5 par 4 Hole 15: 3 (birdie)par 4 Hole 16: 4 par 4 Hole 17: 3 (birdie)par 4 Hole 18: 5 (bogey)