  • home icon
  • Golf
  • "Shohei Ohtani's not a real person" - Max Homa shares his take on the Los Angeles Dodgers ace

"Shohei Ohtani's not a real person" - Max Homa shares his take on the Los Angeles Dodgers ace

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Oct 04, 2025 22:38 GMT
Max Homa (L), Shohei Ohtani (R) [Images via Getty]
Max Homa (L), Shohei Ohtani (R) [Images via Getty]

American professional golfer Max Homa is currently playing in the Sanderson Farms Championship which is being held at the Country Club of Jackson. After three rounds in this competition, Homa finds himself tied for 6th place, and has a good chance of winning on Sunday.

Ad

While Homa is a golfer who will surely look to battle and win the tournament on the final day, before he does that, the golfer shared his views on Los Angeles Dodgers ace Shohei Ohtani. On X (formerly Twitter), Homa appeared on SiriusXM PGA Tour where he lavished praise on Ohtani.

When asked what does Ohtani have in store for the Philadelphia Phillies, the 34-year-old professional golfer said:

"I don't know but it's pretty amazing what he does man. I saw him pitch live a couple of weeks ago. He's just not a real person." [0:58 onwards]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can check what Max Homa said in the post below:

Ad

For those unware, Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. While the Dodgers have a balanced side ahead of the fixture, Ohtani will be the most important player on field for the LA-based side.

On the other hand, Max Homa will prepare to try and win the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday. While the golfer is currently in sixth spot, he has the required momentum to win after shooting a brilliant 8-under par in Round 3 of the competition.

Ad

A look at Max Homa's scorecard in Round 3 of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025

Here is a detailed look at Max Homa's scorecard in Round 3 of the Sanderson Farms Championship:

  • par 4 Hole 1: 4
  • par 4 Hole 2: 3 (birdie)
  • par 5 Hole 3: 3 (eagle)
  • par 3 Hole 4: 2 (birdie)
  • par 5 Hole 5: 4 (birdie)
  • par 4 Hole 6: 4
  • par 3 Hole 7: 3
  • par 4 Hole 8: 4
  • par 4 Hole 9: 3 (birdie)
  • par 3 Hole 10: 3
  • par 5 Hole 11: 4 (birdie)
  • par 4 Hole 12: 4
  • par 3 Hole 13: 3
  • par 5 Hole 14: 5
  • par 4 Hole 15: 3 (birdie)
  • par 4 Hole 16: 4
  • par 4 Hole 17: 3 (birdie)
  • par 4 Hole 18: 5 (bogey)
About the author
Varun Anand Bhat

Varun Anand Bhat

Twitter icon

Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. He has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, and has worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Varun Anand Bhat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications