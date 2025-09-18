Sir Nick Faldo describes 'unbelievable' Donald Trump & King Charles meeting at Windsor Castle

Sir Nick Faldo was on the limited list of guests who attended the State Banquet with US President Donald Trump and King Charles on Wednesday night. In a recent interaction with the media, the golfing legend has talked about his experience of being at the Windsor Castle.

Faldo and Charley Hull were two names from the golfing world who attended the auspicious dinner at Windsor Castle hosted by King Charles for Trump's UK State visit. After his trip to the feast, Faldo, 68, was approached by Fox Sports. In his interaction with the reporter, Sir Nick Faldo admitted needing a week to comprehend the whole experience (quoted by Fox Sports):

"I'm probably going to need about a week to digest it... It was unbelievable... anybody who's blessed to go inside Windsor Castle is absolutely quite incredible... you arrive at the door, your chauffeur drops you off... you've got a doorman in red coats... there's guards in metal chest plates and swords."

In his statement, Sir Nick Faldo further revealed details about the Castle and his meeting with the US President and King Charles.

"You go upstairs... There's suits of armor... you go up more steps... we went to greet the King and President Trump. It was special... that main hall with the 50 yards of dining room table, is absolutely astonishing."

Sir Nick Faldo and 159 other guests were a part of the lavish dinner service held at St. George's Hall. Before the feast began, both Donald Trump and King Charles gave a speech to address the occasion. With the US President on his side, King Charles claimed in his speech that British soil is good for golf.

It's worth noting that Donald Trump and Sir Nick Faldo share a longstanding bond. It all started in 2013 when the six-time major champ assisted the US President in redesigning the Trump National Doral in Miami. The retired pro golfer has often talked about his relationship with Trump.

Sir Nick Faldo revealed details about his phone calls with Donald Trump

In a recent exclusive interview with Telegraph Sport, Faldo talked about his relationship with the US President. According to the English Golf Icon, Trump has often called him to discuss the outcomes of an ongoing tournament or a major. He also recalled the time when he received a call from Trump during his initial days as a Broadcaster. Sir Nick Faldo said (quoted by Yahoo Sports):

"When I started TV, out of the blue, a Monday after a tournament, I remember I was down hitting golf balls and it’s Donald, back when he was just a businessman."

Faldo then went on to imitate how Trump spoke on the call with him.

"'Nicky, how did he blow that tournament? You wouldn’t have done that, Nicky. You’d have done this’... Over 10 years, that happened two or three times a year out of the blue..."

Faldo further revealed that one time when he turned down Trump's call while he was in the Butler Cabin with Jim Nantz. It was 2019, and Tiger Woods had just won the Masters at the age of 43. However, Faldo admitted catching up with his friend later, only to find out how astonished Trump was at Woods' victory.

