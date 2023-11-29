“So it was bread lol” – Fans react to Jordan Spieth’s ‘witty’ wrist injury story ahead of Hero World Challenge

Jordan Spieth revealed a witty wrist injury story in his recent press conference held at the 2023 Hero World Challenge in Albany.

Speith revealed that he injured his wrist after the Ryder Cup. He suffered from wrist injuries earlier in May and subsequently experienced the same problems once more.

Spieth explained that while preparing his son's breakfast, he suffered another wrist injury. He was injured while helping to support a toaster on a shelf.

Expand Tweet

Explaining the incident, Spieth said (via PGA Tour):

"When I re-injured it (wrist). I was reaching for a toaster to make my son breakfast and I was just supporting it on the shelf."

Fans were quick to swamped into the comments section of the post. One fan wrote:

"So it was bread lol."

Expand Tweet

"Don't you have a butler to do that?" commented another user.

Expand Tweet

"With such witty banter, I’m going to really miss not getting to see the video game golf league now," commented another fan.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fans reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is important to note that Jordan Spieth injured his wrist earlier in May and was forced to withdraw from the 2023 AT&T Bryon Nelson tournament.

"I feel very optimistic about where my game is" - Jordan Spieth opens up about his game

Despite being injured, Jordan Spieth is optimistic about his game and excited to compete at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. During a pre-tournament press conference, Spieth said that he had confidence in his game and would head over to the golf course in the upcoming PGA Tour season.

He said (via Golf.com):

"I feel very optimistic about where my game is at and will continue to head over the course of the next couple months as we head into a really busy call it early February through August."

Speaking about how to heal his injuries, Spieth stated that staying in tune is the most important thing. Adding to his statement, he said:

“As long as I’m on top of it treating, it’s kind of all through neck, chest, over and down, so it’s loosening things up. It’s not really a rest or ice thing. It’s not an inflammation thing, which is how I treated it in May thinking it was an acute injury to the wrist. It’s more use it, but don’t overuse it."

Jordan Spieth is all set to tee off for the 2023 Hero World Challenge on Thursday, November 30. He will start his game alongside Will Zalatoris. They will tee off at 12:14 p.m. ET.