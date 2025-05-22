"So proud of her," - Billy Horschel celebrates wife's 9 years of sobriety with touching message

American golfer Billy Horschel recently shared an Instagram post congratulating his wife for being in her ninth year of sobriety. In his post, the eight-time PGA Tour winner expressed pride in his wife’s tenacity and encouraged other people going through similar journeys to keep it up.

Ad

Horschel turned pro in 2009 and has won three events on the European Tour. He won the Memorial Tournament in 2022 and the Corales Puntacana Championship last year. He has yet to claim a major championship title, but placed T2 in the 2024 Open Championship and T4 in the 2013 U.S. Open.

On Wednesday, Billy Horschel shared a video on Instagram, in which he said that May 21 is a special day in his home. He praised his wife’s progress in her sobriety journey, stating that she is now happier than ever. The post was captioned:

Ad

Trending

“9 years sober today for my wife, @brittany_horschel . Amazing to see the transformation over the last 9 years. So proud of her!! 💪❤️

Ad

In his post, the Florida-born golfer also sent a message to people struggling with addiction, saying that there are “groups, rehabs, therapists” to help them get sober. He added that everyone who shared their story of sobriety with him has admitted that “it’s the best decision they ever made for themselves.”

Billy Horschel met his wife Britanny Horschel at the University of Florida. The two got married in 2010 and now have three children. Notably, Brittany runs a website called The Sober Modern Mom, where she posts helpful advice designed to help women like her navigare through motherhood while on their sobriety journey.

Ad

“An unfortunate situation”: Billy Horschel shares sad update about his health

On May 6, Billy Horschel shared a video on Instagram, revealing updates about his health. He stated that he was to undergo right hip surgery the following week. The caption of his post read:

“Health update. After consulting with doctors and my team, I have decided to have right hip surgery early next week out in Colorado. It’s an unfortunate situation with so many great events left on the calendar but this is a preventative measure. I’m already itching to start rehab, get back to practicing and I look forward to returning to the course sometime around late summer/early fall.”

Ad

Ad

The eight-time PGA Tour winner thanked his family friends, and everyone in his support system for being there for him. He also promised to share details of his progress with rehab.

Notably, Billy Horschel has competed in 12 PGA Tour events this year. His last appearance was at the RBC Heritage, and he has yet to return to the field following the surgery. He competed in the Masters Tournament, but missed the cut. Furthermore, he was absent from the recent PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More