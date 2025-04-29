"Someone check on Brandel Chamblee"; "Will never happen" – Fans react to reports of LIV Golf's advanced talks with OWGR

According to recent reports from Sportico, LIV Golf has resumed talks with OWGR to discuss awarding ranking points for events in the Saudi-backed league. Fans reacted to the report, saying that popular golf personality Brandel Chamblee may not be pleased to hear of it.

The PIF-funded LIV Golf held its inaugural season in 2022 and is currently in its fourth season. Golfers who play in the league are banned from competing in PGA Tour events and also have limited opportunities to gain OWGR points.

In 2022, LIV submitted a bid for OWGR points but reportedly withdrew it last year. However, a recent report has surfaced, saying that the discussion is back on the table. NUCLR GOLF shared a post on X that read:

“JUST IN: LIV Golf enters “advanced talks” with the Official World Golf Ranking to award OWGR points to the league, per @Sportico”

One fan reacted to the report, implying that American golf commentator Brandel Chamblee would be upset to hear of it, as he has openly opposed LIV in the past. The fan commented:

“Uh oh. Someone check on Brandel…”

Another fan remarked:

“OWGR are basically PGAT rankings, surely no real golf fan actually thinks it's a true representation of world golf.”

Some fans believe the discussions will not yield any results, as this is not the first time LIV has met with the OWGR and PGA Tour.

An X user said:

“Will never happen”

Another user added:

“Similar to the advanced talk they have been having with The PGA Tour?”

One individual commented:

“Got to happen or OWGR will become irrelevant. PGAT clinging to OWGR strictly because it doesn't award many of the world's best players points makes them less relevant as well. Pro golf needs to be a global sport.”

And another chimed in:

“This and the progress of PGA merger cannot be true at the same time lol…someone’s lying…or both.”

Other fans simply called for a reunification of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, saying it's high time the two circuits merged.

How many LIV Golfers are still in the top 50 on the OWGR?

Since joining the Saudi-backed league, most LIV golfers have plummeted in the OWGR as it has become increasingly difficult to secure points. At the moment, there are only three LIV golfers still in the top 50 on the OWGR.

The highest-ranked LIV player as of April 29 is Bryson DeChambeau, who currently sits at the No. 12 spot. The second-highest is Tyrrell Hatton, who is ranked No. 18. Patrick Reed barely made it in, as he is currently ranked No. 50.

Cameron Smith is currently ranked at 135, while Jon Rahm is No. 73. Notably, Rahm was ranked as the No. 3 player in the world before joining LIV Golf, while Smith was No. 2.

