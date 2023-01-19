“Something I’ve always dreamt” – Nelly Korda is ‘over the moon’ after Nike, TaylorMade deals  

Nelly Korda will start her young year with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions donned in swoosh attire while carrying a bag of TaylorMade.

The World No. 2 recently signed a deal with Nike and has returned to her roots: TaylorMade golf equipment. The American was said to be "over the moon" after pairing up with two iconic brands.

Ahead of the Tournament of Champions, the star golfer had a chat with the media for the first time in 2023. Nelly spoke about her endeavors working with the two biggest brands in the world. As quoted by Golf Week, Nelly said:

"That's something I've always dreamt about."

Growing up, Nelly Korda looked up to world-class Nike players Rafael Nadal and Maria Sharapova. Her father, Petr Korda, is a retired professional tennis star, and thus she often accompanied him to the tennis court.

However, unlike her father, Nelly developed an interest in golf and is now playing professionally. She noted using TaylorMade equipment during her junior career and has now signed deals with both of her favorite brands.

"I was hitting every club well" - Nelly Korda opens up about her testing process

Signing with iconic companies like Nike and TaylorMade is a joyous occasion for the young golfer. Her hard work and consistency helped her achieve it.

Nelly Korda mentioned in her interview that she had begun her testing process in October, and finally, towards the end of the year, she had signed a deal with the company. She said:

"They were amazing when it came to how diligent they were with the whole process of it. Obviously, it was a lot of extensive testing, because to make the switch, I wanted to be 100 percent sure. Everything honestly went really smoothly. I was hitting every club really well."

Korda suffered an injury last year and missed a few of her tournaments. However, she returned to compete at the QBE Shootout and also played at the PNC Championship alongside her father.

The golfer garnered the attention of the men's pros during the QBE Shootout. Max Homa called her the 'Tiger Woods of the LPGA Tour.'

When Nelly was asked about the same in one of her interviews, she said:

"That they should watch more women’s golf."

She went on to say:

“They were very kind with their words towards me. But I think if they came out here and watched all the girls compete, they would be equally impressed. Just shows the product that we have out here, and hopefully, we continue to grow that.”

Nelly Korda is slated to compete in the star-studded Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions to clinch the trophy for the first time. Her sister, Jessica Korda, won the Tournament of Champions in 2021, but Nelly is yet to hold the trophy.

The Championship will start on Thursday and will wrap up with a finale on Sunday. 29 LPGA Tour players are set to take part in the championship, including the defending champion, Danielle Kang.

Poll : 0 votes